ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are on the scene of dwelling fire and rescue at the Logan Hills Apartments. Two people were rescued by the Altoona Fire Department, one was okay and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The fire was called in around 6:45 p.m. at 1201 South 27th […]

ALTOONA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO