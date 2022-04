They’re back… the dynamic trio behind Hulu‘s hit comedy, Only Murders in the Building is tackling another mystery in the first official teaser for Season 2. After announcing the show’s return date of Tuesday, June 28 on the streamer, Hulu is unveiling another peek at the next chapter of Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver’s (Martin Short) story. In a first look promo for Season 2, presented ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, things are getting dicey for the unlikely pals at their home base of The Arconia.

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO