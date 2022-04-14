Stephen Colbert Does Double Duty In Pun-Filled Scoop On Presidential Poop

What dropped onto President Joe Biden ’s suit during an event in Iowa this week?

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert did his duty and got the dirt on what some believed to be bird poop on the presidential lapel:

“That bird is now the Republican frontrunner in 2024,” Colbert said. “It’s already picked its number two.”

But was it really poop?

Colbert gets the scoop during his Wednesday night monologue:

