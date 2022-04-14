ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

By Eyk Henning
 3 days ago

Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The 156-meter (512 foot) vessel, the world’s largest by volume, had been undergoing refitting in the northern German port city. Boasting a 25-meter swimming pool and two helipads, it’s valued at $600 million to $750 million, according to the U.S. Treasury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fC76F_0f8t4Ycd00
The mega-yacht "Dilbar" lies completely covered in the Hamburg harbor.

Germany’s federal crime office said Wednesday that despite efforts at what it called “offshore concealment,” it had determined that the yacht’s owner is Usmanov’s sister, Gulbakhor Ismailova.

“The luxury yacht Dilbar is therefore subject to sanctions law and was able to be legally impounded in Hamburg,” the BKA said in a tweet. News agency DPA quoted a BKA spokesman as saying that the yacht cannot be “sold, rented or pledged as collateral.”

https://twitter.com/bka/status/1514157767145181187?s=20&t=PikTlohAUSbyBELr2aCMXA

The move underscores the wider impact of the penalties levied by Europe and the U.S. on ultra-rich Russians seen as having close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Superyachts and other displays of wealth among Russia’s elite have drawn especially intense scrutiny since the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov owns a major stake in USM, a Russian investment group with holdings in Metalloinvest, one of the world’s largest iron ore producers, and telecommunications company MegaFon.

He’s the sixth-richest Russian with a fortune of $19 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The yacht is named for his mother.

ch
3d ago

All Russian assets and the assets of Russian nationals should be used to fund these refugees. The ultimate revenge would be if the refugees live in more comfort the most Russians. All Russian nationals should be given the option to denounce Putin and change their citizenship OR get sent back to Russia penniless.The Ukraine is entitled to revenge. Moscow deserves to be nuked.

ejoy
3d ago

Great Find!!!!! Sell that thing and give the money to Ukraine or use the money to back their war with equipment it needs…

Dog's Are The Best.
3d ago

Man alive, no wonder why Trump was friends with Putin, all these wealthy people, with connection. $$$$$🤡🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇦

