Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers.

Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“Frontieras’ selection of its West Virginia site allows us to receive and ship products across the globe,” Matthew McKean, CEO and co-founder of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Frontieras, said in a statement.

Frontieras is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company said its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal.

“We want West Virginia to be the energy powerhouse for the world,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “West Virginia can be the spark that makes this nation energy independent again.”