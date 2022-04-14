ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 22:15:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
#Rip Currents#San Juan#Culebra North Central#Culebra
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 PM Monday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 PM Monday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island beaches, and Ocracoke Island beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 330 PM Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Tensas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR TENSAS...SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...NORTHERN CONCORDIA...NORTHEASTERN CATAHOULA PARISHES IN NORTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern and west central Mississippi.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leon, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leon; Wakulla THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WAKULLA AND EASTERN LEON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
LEON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Reduce speed and be alert to changing road conditions. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Steele The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Dakota County in east central Minnesota Northern Steele County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Rice County in south central Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owatonna to Morristown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Faribault around 755 PM CDT. Kenyon around 800 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dundas, Wanamingo, Nerstrand, Northfield, Zumbrota, Stanton, Cannon Falls and Goodhue. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN

Community Policy