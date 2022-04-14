ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Strong winds trigger advisory for Mid-Michigan

By Leslie Toldo
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wind Advisory is in effect for Mid-Michigan through 8:00 tonight. We will see sustained winds of...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Wind advisory kicks in Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A storm system that moved in from the coast is helping to produce strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday. Overnight wind gusts around 35 MPH are forecast for much of the Las Vegas area. The cold front associated with the system is also dropping temperatures overnight and into Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Wind Advisory in Minnesota Issued for Friday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory much of western Minnesota, including Stearns County, for Friday. The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Northwest winds will be between 25 and 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Fox5 KVVU

Wind advisory for the first day of spring

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The axis of as upper level trough was sitting directly over us Sunday morning. It’s associated cold front will drop our daytime temperatures by several degrees Sunday compared to Saturday. The big takeaway, some light drizzle is possible for parts of the valley as well...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Michigan#Extreme Weather#Wind Advisory
KCCI.com

Strong winds arrive in Iowa next

DES MOINES, Iowa — Overview:. Today: Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High 51F. Winds NW at 25 to...
IOWA STATE
WNEM

Midweek rain continues around Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - The rain continues around Mid-Michigan at this lunch hour. We’ll see the rain on-and-off for the rest of the day, but it’ll still reside around the area. One big update is that any severe weather threat for our area has disappeared, but a few thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon. Any of those should just bring heavy downpours and some gusty winds.
SAGINAW, MI
KELOLAND TV

Update: Strong winds challenge firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Three families are without a home following a fire at their Sioux Falls apartment building Friday night. Flames were coming from a third-story unit, located east of Roosevelt High School, when firefighters arrived just after 5 p.m. Everybody was able to safely get out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lafayette, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lafayette; Miller WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

#DuckPondFire Estimated To Be 88 Acres & 60% Contained

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information on Sunday from Eagle County emergency officials states the Duck Pond Fire is estimated to be 88 acres and 60% contained. Earlier Sunday morning, officials estimated the fire to be 100 acres. Evacuations are also expected to be lifted later on Sunday evening, officials tell CBS4. Officials don’t believe any structures have been lost. The fire sparked on Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space near Gypsum. Duck Pond Fire (credit: Colorado State Patrol/Twitter) Officials say no structures have been lost as of 9 a.m. on Sunday. “Current evacuation zones expected to remain in place until this evening due to fire suppression activities and expected wind,” officials said Sunday morning. Some evacuations were lifted Saturday night for some parts of northwest Gypsum. However, those areas will remain in pre-evacuation status. Residents in areas now under pre-evacuation may return home. Interstate 70 was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon and night. Lanes have since reopened.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy