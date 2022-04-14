ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Larval mosquito control operations to take place today and Friday in Morris County

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRIS COUNTY, NJ – With the aid of the State Mosquito Control Commission, Morris County Mosquito Control will be applying granular larvicide to the Passaic, Rockaway, and...

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Harrison County mosquito team bites down on pest population

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -They bug us and bite us and sometimes spread viruses like West Nile and Zika. Battling mosquitoes is a year-round job for the Harrison County Mosquito Control Team. “Our mosquito season is year-round,” said Mosquito Control Director Gene Fayard. At a ditch just off Cowan-Lorraine Road...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 10 In Morris County

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened around 1:30 p.m., police said. A serious crash shut down Route 10 in Morris County Monday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred near the Ridgedale Avenue intersection in Hanover, local police confirmed in a social media post shortly after 12:30 p.m. A photo from the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florham Park, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Government
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Rockaway, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
City
Hanover, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist was trapped in a crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 on the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, initial reports said. Additional firefighter rescue crews were called. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Mosquito Larvae#Troy#Vectoprime Fg
Daily Voice

NJ Bans Pursuits But Not Perimeters: Vehicle Thieves Nabbed In Upper Saddle River

As bail reform and bans on police pursuits in New Jersey make vehicle thieves harder to catch, police have devised other strategies. Teamwork with both the public and among neighboring departments is beginning to show results. It was shortly after noon Monday, April 11, when police from several towns converged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Crash ejects children onto Garden State Parkway in Wall, NJ

WALL — Two young children from London were thrown from a car during a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 around 2:40 p.m. The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts.
Beach Radio

Nice! Have You Visited The Friendliest Town in New Jersey?

Nice! It is the most friendly town in all of New Jersey, this according to an article from onlyinyourstate.com and maybe you have visited, if not put it on your list of places to go this spring and /or summer. The article sites Clinton as the friendliest town in the...
Hinton News

Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County

According to a press release from Monongahela National Forest, Natural Resource Specialist Julie Fosbender, a prescribed burn is scheduled in Greenbrier County on March 22. The burns will take place in two separate areas. One consists of 1,119 acres at Peach Orchard, northwest of the Blue Bend Recreation Area. The second is on Lick Mountain and consists of 405 acres West of Neola. Burn areas are closed to the public during burning and potentially several additional days to ensure safety. As with any prescribed burn, there will be smoke in the air. Depending on weather conditions, there is the potential to see the smoke for an extended distance. The post Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County appeared first on The Hinton News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Ocean County House Used To Deal Narcotics

WARETOWN – A house in Ocean Township was being used to distribute pain medications and pills containing fentanyl, police said. Jeffrey Miliukas, 58, of Waretown, faces numerous charges after multiple police agencies converged on his property on April 7. Officers found 17 fentanyl pills, 75 oxycodone pills, approximately one...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy