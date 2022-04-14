ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia set to host Presidents Cup golf in 2028, 2040

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Presidents Cup golf tournament will return to Australia for the fourth and fifth times in 2028 and 2040.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that the match-play tournament held every two years involving teams from the United States against an International side representing the rest of the world excluding Europe would be held again on a sandbelt course in southeast Melbourne.

Royal Melbourne Golf Club has hosted the tournament three times — in 1998, 2011 and 2019. The 1998 tournament was the International team’s only win.

The venue for the 2028 Presidents Cup will be announced at a later date.

“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fan base have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard.”

Australia was the Presidents Cup’s first international destination in 1998 and has since visited South Africa (2003), Canada (2007) and South Korea (2015) in addition to twice returning to Australia.

The Presidents Cup was last played in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, which saw the U.S. team stage a final-day comeback to beat the Internationals. The U.S. won 16–14, winning six and tying four of the 12 singles matches.

The Presidents Cup will be held later this year from Sept. 20-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
US News and World Report

Cameron Young Shoots 8-Under 63 in RBC Heritage Debut

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Young showed it doesn't always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut. The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had eight birdies in...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Associated Press

Hyo Joo Kim maintain 3-shot lead in windy LOTTE Championship

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim rallied with two late birdies for an even-par 72 to maintain a three-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship. After dropping strokes on the par-4 seventh and par-3 12th with her only bogeys of the week at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, Kim birdied the par-4 14th and par-5 18th to get back to 10 under with one round left.
GOLF
The Associated Press

1st Indigenous woman to scout in NHL seeks more diversity

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brigette Lacquette recalls trying out for her first summer hockey team with her sister and the unwelcoming vibe in the dressing room. The First Nations siblings from Mallard, Manitoba, had already navigated the barrier of extensive, expensive travel just to be there. “They all just...
NHL
The Associated Press

AP Photos: Spain celebrates post-pandemic Easter processions

ZAMORA, Spain (AP) — Wailing bugles, rhythmic drumbeats and eerie religious chants can be heard once again across Spain this year as the country’s massively popular Easter religious processions return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During Holy Week, hundreds of thousands of people are...
RELIGION
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
