ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Austrian leader says Putin told him gas payments in euros can continue

By Francois Murphy
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpJ9z_0f8t1IvI00

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chancellor Karl Nehammer during their meeting this week that Austria's supply of gas can continue to be paid for in euros, Nehammer was quoted as saying by Austrian news agency APA.

Moscow has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a "special military operation". read more

Nehammer said he held "very direct, open and tough" talks with Putin near Moscow on Monday about the invasion of Ukraine. But the Austrian leader had not publicly mentioned any discussion of Austria's security of gas supply. read more

Austria gets 80% of its natural gas from Russia and opposes an immediate European Union gas embargo on Moscow, arguing it is not possible to suddenly switch to alternative suppliers.

Putin said "that the gas supply is secured, that Russia will deliver the contractually agreed quantities and that payments can continue to be made in euros", APA quoted Nehammer as saying in a joint interview on Wednesday with German news agency DPA.

The European Commission has said those with contracts requiring payment in euros or dollars should stick to that, which Nehammer has said Austria will do.

At the same time, Russia appears to have opened a door to continued payment in euros.

Two weeks ago Moscow decreed foreign buyers of Russian gas would have to open rouble accounts in state-run Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM), which is not under the same crippling sanctions as many other Russian banks, or risk being cut off.

European gas buyers could therefore deposit payments in euros and let Gazprombank buy roubles on their behalf - a work-around that Austria has said appears to make continued payment in euros possible. read more

Nehammer repeated his opposition to an embargo in Wednesday's interview, which quoted him as saying it "would mean that both (Austrian) industry and households would suffer serious harm from the non-delivery of that gas".

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Nehammer
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Natural Gas#Austrian#Russian#Western#Kremlin#European Union#German#Dpa#The European Commission
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy