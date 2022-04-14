Bowling scores: April 14, 2022

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
Comments / 0