Bowling scores: April 14, 2022

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH GAMES — Don Boggs 300, Ken Huck Jr. 300, Sam Secrest 300, Steve Hastings 299, Jake Van-Strailen 288. HIGH SERIES — Ken Huck Jr. 775, Sam Secrest 762, Jake Van-Strailen 760. OTHER 240 GAMES — Paul Lewis 266, Mike Durk 258, Todd Jones 243, Bub Lawson...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Marilyn K Dobbins, 64

Marilyn was born in Tucson, Arizona on April 18, 1957 to Walter K White and Virginia R White. She grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from James Madison High School. She used to play the piano in church and at home. She loved hymns and gospel music. She also attended women’s Bible studies through Bible Study Fellowship. She trusted in the Lord Jesus as her Savior when she was five years old.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”), 75

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Financial World

Australian golf legend dies at 73!

Jack Newton, a famous Australian golfer, has died at the age of 73. His family is in great sorrow, and they are releasing a statement: “On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement read, as quoted by smh.com His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.
GOLF

