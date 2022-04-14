ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Northwest Notes: April 14, 2022

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Washington State men's basketball coach Kyle Smith announced the official signing of Dylan Darling (Spokane, Wash.) Wednesday as the new signing period began. Darling is the first official signing of the Cougs for the new season and will head to the Palouse after graduating from Central Valley High School....

Coeur d'Alene Press

59th North Idaho Sports Banquet: Area's top high school, college athletes, teams, coaches honored

COEUR d’ALENE — Gunner Giulio of Coeur d’Alene and Titus Yearout of Lapwai won Male High School Athlete of the Year honors, and Skylar Burke of Coeur d’Alene, Addie Kiefer of Lakeland, Camden Barger of Grangeville and Lindi Kessinger of Orofino won Female High School Athlete of the Year honors at the 59th North Idaho Sports Banquet on Saturday night at The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Brenda Irene Leonard, 61

Brenda Irene Leonard age 61, passed away March 13, 2022, at her home in Spokane. Brenda resided in Spokane for 24 years with her companion and soulmate Joe Bakonyi. She was born Dec. 2, 1960, to Bill and Jeanette Leonard. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill and her sister Julie. Brenda is survived by her mother Jeanette and brother Chris, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises announce new cruise sales manager. Hagadone Marine Group in Coeur d’Alene is pleased to announce Cheryl Johnston's appointment as cruise sales manager. Johnston comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises from Gonzaga University where she was the assistant director of Conferences & Events for more...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Peggy Lee Neff, 76

Peggy Lee Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2022, in her home of 47 years in Athol, Idaho. Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Clarence and Bonnie Taylor, in El Centro, Calif. She was the oldest of five children, including Clarence Jr. “Butch,” Donna, Kathy and Gary. The Taylor family moved several times during Peggy’s childhood, including to one of her favorite places, Meredith, N.H., where she grew up with many extended family members, including her beloved aunt Sylvia. She also spent much of her teen years in Paradise, Calif., where she graduated from high school in 1963 and met her future husband, Larry Neff. In 1967, Larry and Peggy married and lived throughout the West but settled in Athol, Idaho in 1975.
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
