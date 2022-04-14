Mintz, Wood Ducks pick up first victory

KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks cruise to their first win of the season Wednesday, winning 4-0.

Thanks to spectacular pitching, the Wood Ducks cracked the win column for the first time this season under Steve Mintz, who earned his first win as a manager in minor league baseball.

The Woodies started off hot with Emiliano Teodo throwing a one, two, three inning in the top of the first to sit down the Cannon Ballers. In the lower half of the inning, the Woodies took the early lead with Maximo Acosta walking with two outs, Jose Rodriguez singling to move Acosta to third and advancing to second on the throw, with Tucker Mitchell stepping up to produce a two-RBI single.

Teodo pitched well in his short stint of 2.1 innings, throwing 36 pitches, racking up two strikeouts in the process. Bradford Webb came in to replace Teodo in the top of the third, throwing an effective relief appearance of 3.2 innings, giving up only two hits and striking out four, which earned him his first win of the season. That was propelled by a great defensive play by shortstop Maximo Acosta on a diving stop in the hole to throw out Wilfred Veras in the sixth.

The Woodies scored one in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0, with Yosy Galan singling to get on base, advancing to second on a groundout to second, taking third on a wild pitch, and scoring on a balk charged to Mena, for Mena’s second earned run of the game.

With the save in place, Webb was relieved by Michael Brewer in the seventh, who threw two scoreless innings. In his two innings, Brewer allowed one hit with three strikeouts to earn the hold.

The Woodies scored again in the bottom of the seventh with Galan’s second hit of the night, driving in Tucker Mitchell on an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0. Brewer capped off his night by striking out the side in the eighth.

Mintz turned to Destin Dotson to close the game for the Wood Ducks, as he tossed in the ninth, facing four batters, to shut down the Cannon Ballers for the Woodies first victory of the season.

The Wood Ducks (1-4) and Cannon Ballers (4-1) continue their series Thursday with the first pitch set at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

