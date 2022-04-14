ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"You couldn't drag me back to the world of 36-exposure canisters" says Joe McNally

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest book from award-winning photographer Joe McNally isn’t what you might expect. Rather than being led purely by pictures, Joe McNally’s The Real Deal: Field Notes from the Life of a Working Photographer is an insightful, witty and honest account of his 40 years in the...

