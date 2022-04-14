ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

45% of World Press Photo winners were shot on Canon cameras

By Beth Nicholls
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The World Press Photo (WPP) awards represents the work of some of the best photojournalists in the world, and those interested will be keen to learn the equipment that is used by professionals in what is the Olympics of documentary photography. Mirrorless or DSLR? APS-C or full frame? It...

