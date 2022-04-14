ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Veteran BOJ watcher predicts hawkish tweak to c.bank's guidance

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36id8m_0f8swslP00

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will give a slightly hawkish tilt to its guidance on the future path of monetary policy by phasing out a pledge to ramp up stimulus if needed, Naomi Muguruma, a veteran analyst well-versed in the bank's policy, said on Thursday.

The tweak could come at the central bank's policy meeting this month, Muguruma wrote in a research note, having initially expected the tweak to be made in July.

The projection by Muguruma, a prominent BOJ watcher who has closely tracked its policy for years, comes despite reassurances by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that the BOJ is in no rush to follow in the footsteps of other central banks in withdrawing stimulus.

Under the current guidance, the BOJ says it "won't hesitate to take additional easing steps," and expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to "remain at their present or lower levels."

The central bank will likely change the guidance to say it will "maintain short- and long-term rates at current levels for the time being," Muguruma said.

The tweak could help slow the pace of yen declines by making the BOJ's policy outlook appear somewhat less dovish than before, she said.

"With the yen sliding to 20-year lows against the dollar, there's no need to stick to a guidance that eyes a possible deepening of negative interest rates," Muguruma said.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ pledges to guide short-term rates at -0.1% and cap the 10-year bond yield around 0% to support growth through low borrowing costs.

With inflation still subdued and the economy weak, the BOJ has repeatedly said it will keep monetary policy ultra-low. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike plans has widened the interest rate differential, pushing the yen to a two-decade low against the dollar.

The BOJ next meets for a policy meeting on April 27-28.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed's Waller: need fast rate hikes, but not a Volcker moment

April 13 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank needs to raise rates aggressively to fight inflation, but not so abruptly as to stress markets, destroy jobs and push the economy into recession. "I don’t see value in trying to shock the markets;...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ's Kataoka says weak yen positive for economy

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday a weak yen was positive for the economy, with the damage due to rising import costs likely very small. While Japan may see consumer inflation exceed 1.5% for a prolonged period due to technical...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Interest Rates#The Bank Of Japan
KION News Channel 5/46

Bad news for banks: Rates are rising fast

The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes should boost lending profits for major financial firms. Now, the big banks will have the chance to prove to investors that they can thrive if rates continue to climb. The post Bad news for banks: Rates are rising fast appeared first on KION546.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
CNBC

Dollar gains ground after Powell comments

The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on Monday, in the wake of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that opened the door for the central bank to take a more aggressive monetary policy path. The greenback had been fluctuating between slight gains and losses earlier...
BUSINESS
Reuters

A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. "'Inflation shock' worsening, 'rates shock' just beginning, 'recession shock' coming", BofA...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

Renowned money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, remains one of bitcoin’s biggest evangelists. “We think bitcoin has just begun” Wood said in an interview on CNBC. Institutions are just starting to catch up to individuals in using bitcoin, she said. Wood called the world’s...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Banks Build Russia Reserves; Trading A Bright Spot In Results

Some big U.S. banks have again started stockpiling cash to cushion potential loan losses due to growing worries over the war in Ukraine and the impact of inflation on the U.S. economy, although trading continues to be bright spot for Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy