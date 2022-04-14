ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Epix

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like fans of the Epix Horror Show "From"...

www.spoilertv.com

FanSided

Is Walker renewed for Season 3?

The CW has been slow on its renewals in 2022, but they’re starting to trickle in. Walker is one of the shows we now know about. Is it canceled or renewed?. We’re used to seeing bulk renewals from The CW. And usually, we see anything that’s past its first season gets a renewal until syndication. Things are changing a little this year, with the renewals coming through late and not all scripted dramas are on the list.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Garcias - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Garcias has started airing on HBO Max. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘My Brilliant Friend’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season

Click here to read the full article. “My Brilliant Friend” is set to close the book on Elena and Lila’s journey. The Italian- and Neapolitan-language television series has been renewed for a fourth and final season by co-producers HBO and RAI. Based on the acclaimed “Neapolitan Novels” four-book series by Italian writer Elena Ferrante, “My Brilliant Friend” follows the coming-of-age of two best friends, Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo, who grow up in a poor Naples neighborhood in the 1950s. As the smart-but-shy Elena continues her education and eventually ascends into the wealthy elite, the outspoken Lila is denied schooling by...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.17 - Dark Horse - 3 Sneak Peeks + Press Release

“Dark Horse” – Izzy hires Bull and TAC to defend a jockey accused of committing arson against a stable owner who fired him, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Episode directed by Lou Diamond Phillips.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Patrick Star Show' Renewed for Season 2 at Nickelodeon

Well, Patrick will steal the show… again. After becoming so popular that he earned his own animated series, Spongebob’s best friend Patrick Star is moving forward with Season 2 of The Patrick Star Show. The announcement comes halfway through Season 1, which will continue to roll out episodes at Nickelodeon. The series follows a younger version of Patrick who still lives with his parents and lets his imagination run wild as he creates all types of funny situations for his own made-up TV show.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Girl From Plainville - Episode 1.07 - Teenage Dirtbag - Press Release

The defense hopes the testimony of Dr. Peter Breggin will clinch Michelle’s acquittal. Co struggles with regret. Coco relies on Michelle to maneuver through his suicidal ideations. Michelle continues to be haunted by the past and the verdict is read. Written By: Liz Hannah & Patrick Macmanus. Directed By:...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Casper - Live-Action TV Series In Development At Peacock

Casper the Friendly Ghost is coming back to television in a brand new incarnation reminiscent of Riverdale‘s darker interpretation of the Archie comics. Peacock is developing Casper, a live-action, horror/adventure series, which reimagines the origin of Casper in a coming-of-age story that explores what it means to be alive.
CASPER, WY
spoilertv.com

Bridgerton - Season 2 - Review: "Flirtation Over Fornication"

Full Disclaimer: The Reviewer hasn't read a single Bridgerton book. Season Two of Bridgerton came out swinging. Weeks ahead of the season premiere Netflix's marketing department went out and delivered teasers and promotional pictures like rarely seen before. With no surprise considering Bridgerton was their best English-speaking show, only bettered by Squid Games in Netflix metrics. With the world on the tip of its toes, this season of the ton promised to be the best one yet. Now that the dust settled a bit, let us dive into the newest adventures of the Bridgerton clan.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

"Indian Matchmaking" Renewed For Season 3

Season two of "Indian Matchmaking" hasn't even hit Netflix yet, but the streamer has already renewed the show for a third installment. On March 24, Netflix announced the news while unveiling its most inclusive dating-show lineup yet. No other details regarding season three were revealed, but we do know that season two will debut later this year.
WORLD
Collider

‘Riverdale’ Renewed for Season 7 at The CW

Riverdale has been one of the most popular shows on The CW since its debut in 2017, and it is currently in the middle of its sixth season. The series has just been renewed for Season 7, with another round of murders, mysteries, and young adult hijinx sure to follow. Riverdale has joined a slew of shows that have received an early renewal, including other comic book series like Superman & Lois and The Flash.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Severance - Final Four Season 1 Episodes - Review

CAUTION: I will be SPOILING nearly every plot twist here. Don't read until you've watched the last four episodes of season one of Severance. Full Disclosure: I had already seen the entirety of season one of Apple TV+'s new sci-fi/fantasy/ thriller series, Severance, thanks to Apple TV+ providing advance access. I will be spoiling the rest of the season since it is all officially aired now.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

For All Mankind - Season 3 - Date Announcment Promo

In this alt-history timeline, the global superpowers set their sights on the red planet in the newest leg of the space race. In uncharted territory, the competition to land on Mars first is only the beginning. For All Mankind Season 3 lands June 10 on Apple TV+. Press Release. Apple...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS - Season 19 & 20 - Teri Polo Joins Cast

We’ll be seeing a new face on NCIS. The Fosters alumna Teri Polo is joining CBS’s flagship drama series in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Cole) ex-wife, and a former FBI agent who left the FBI following their divorce and took a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Moonhaven - First Look Teaser Promo + Release Date Announced

AMC+ is taking viewers to the moon with the upcoming, new suspense thriller, Moonhaven from creator/showrunner Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary). A teaser trailer released today, offers a first-look at the series set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. Moonhaven features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), Dominic Monaghan (Lost) Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree). The six-episode series will debut Thursday, June 30 exclusively on AMC+.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Glamorous - Ordered To Series By Netflix

Glamorous, starring Fuller House’s Miss Benny, was previously in the works as a pilot for The CW. It has now been handed a series order at Netflix. It tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Outer Range - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Outer Range has started airing on Amazon. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.13 - Death Falls - Press Release

GRIEF - Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert (#813). Original airdate 5/4/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Season 5 - Hollis Jane Andrews To Recur

Hollis Jane Andrews (iCarly) has been tapped for a multi-episode arc opposite Freddie Highmore on the current fifth season of ABC’s The Good Doctor. Andrews will play Sophie, a smart and savvy documentarian whose inspiring documentary projects have won her many accolades and awards. Born with dwarfism and being a person with a disability herself, Sophie immediately is intrigued by her aunt’s doctor — autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) and his neurotypical fiancée Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) — for reasons that Sophie will reveal along the way.
TV SERIES

