From - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Epix

Full Disclaimer: The Reviewer hasn't read a single Bridgerton book. Season Two of Bridgerton came out swinging. Weeks ahead of the season premiere Netflix's marketing department went out and delivered teasers and promotional pictures like rarely seen before. With no surprise considering Bridgerton was their best English-speaking show, only bettered by Squid Games in Netflix metrics. With the world on the tip of its toes, this season of the ton promised to be the best one yet. Now that the dust settled a bit, let us dive into the newest adventures of the Bridgerton clan.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO