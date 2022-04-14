From - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Epix

AMC+ is taking viewers to the moon with the upcoming, new suspense thriller, Moonhaven from creator/showrunner Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary). A teaser trailer released today, offers a first-look at the series set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. Moonhaven features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), Dominic Monaghan (Lost) Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree). The six-episode series will debut Thursday, June 30 exclusively on AMC+.
