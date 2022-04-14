ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Joys and Growing Pains of Skating in Mozambique and Zambia

Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A version of this article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. Skateboarding is arguably one of the most public-facing sports in existence. Born on the sunny streets of California, it’s made to be practiced out in cities, in plain view of any fans and the general public alike. That’s why it’s great...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

What It's Like Being A Jamaican Living In The Gambia

Karla, or The African Repat as she is widely known on YouTube, made the big move and has observed a few things about being a Jamaican living in The Gambia. Whether cultural differences, challenges in customs or, by contrast, a warm sense of familiarity, Jamaica and The Gambia certainly have a special relationship.
AFRICA
The Independent

Botswana’s imported rhino poaching crisis

Moving rhinos from South Africa to Botswana’s Okavango Delta without properly involving local people meant key chances to protect the animals from poaching were missed, scientists and community leaders have said.As the Delta reels from a surge in rhino poaching, which has killed close to 100 of the animals in the last three years, the authorities have taken the unusual step of evacuating all remaining both black and white rhinos from the region.Professor of Tourism Studies at the University of Botswana, Joseph Mbaiwa, told The Okavango Express that the recent spike in rhino poaching in the Okavango Delta was a...
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit Ghana for festivals, wildlife and more

Being just a few degrees north of the equator, Ghana has an average temperature that remains balmy all year. Its mild tropical climate boasts two distinct seasons: wet and dry. Both of them offer their own perks and setbacks. The wet season is an excellent time to visit the country’s north because the heat can be stifling the rest of the year, but it’s the dusty dry season that offers the region’s best wildlife viewing. Whenever you decide to visit Ghana, you’ll always find something to see, do and experience, including a calendar of colorful festivals that’s one of Ghana’s distinct calling cards.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Guardian

Poison, persecution and people: why Kenya’s raptors are disappearing

Darcy Ogada rarely spots raptors​ from her home in central Kenya any more. ​The birds were once ​a ​common​ ​​sight in the industrial town of Thika, 25 miles (40km) north of Nairobi, but the ​region’s ​forests are rapidly declining, and the few remaining raptor populations face the added threats of poison and persecution.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozambique#Zambia#Skate Park#Volunteers#Skateboarding#Make Life Skate Life#Skate World Better#African Studies#Ngo
Phys.org

Archaeological site along the Nile reveals the Nubian civilization that flourished in ancient Sudan

Circular mounds of rocks dot the desert landscape at the archaeological site of Tombos in northern Sudan. They reveal tumuli—the underground burial tombs used at least as far back as 2500 B.C. by ancient inhabitants who called this region Kush or Nubia. As a bioarchaeologist who excavates and analyzes human skeletal remains along with their related grave goods, I've been working at Tombos for more than 20 years.
WORLD
The Independent

Botswana’s government to take action on rampant deforestation

By Keletso Thobega for Botswana GuardianBotswana’s government wants to take stringent measures to deter the cutting of trees across the country, as the protection of forests is a key priority in conservation efforts.This week the Government released a statement expressing concern over excessive tree cutting and felling of live trees, particularly without permits. The statement reiterated that this is “detrimental to the environment and a direct cause of land degradation.”The statement also noted that those who want to cut trees for whatever purposes, especially fuelwood, should take the proper channels and apply for permits, in accordance with theAgricultural Resource Conservation...
AFRICA
The Independent

South Africa’s president says Durban floods show ‘climate change is here’, with more than 300 dead

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has said disastrous flooding in the Durban area is linked to the climate emergency, as the death toll climbs to more than 300 people. “This disaster is part of climate change,” he said, as he visited communities affected by the flooding on Wednesday, according to Associated Press. “It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here.” “We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he added.Heavy rainfall in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in recent days has...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Violent Rebels Are Taking Swathes of the Congo

Fighting between a notorious rebel group and government authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sparked fears that large parts of the country could see a fresh escalation in violence for the first time in a decade. Baraka Mwaore fled his village in Bunagana, a small town in the...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Nature.com

A meteorological dataset of the West African monsoon during the 2016 DACCIWA campaign

As part of the Dynamics-Aerosol-Chemistry-Cloud Interactions in West Africa (DACCIWA) project, extensive in-situ measurements of the southern West African atmospheric boundary layer (ABL) have been performed at three supersites Kumasi (Ghana), SavÃ¨ (Benin) and Ile-Ife (Nigeria) during the 2016 monsoon period (June and July). The measurements were designed to provide data for advancing our understanding of the relevant processes governing the formation, persistence and dissolution of nocturnal low-level stratus clouds and their influence on the daytime ABL in southern West Africa. An extensive low-level cloud deck often forms during the night and persists long into the following day strongly influencing the ABL diurnal cycle. Although the clouds are of a high significance for the regional climate, the dearth of observations in this region has hindered process understanding. Here, an overview of the measurements ranging from near-surface observations, cloud characteristics, aerosol and precipitation to the dynamics and thermodynamics in the ABL and above, and data processing is given. So-far achieved scientific findings, based on the dataset analyses, are briefly overviewed.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Predictors of drought-induced crop yield/losses in two agroecologies of southern Tigray, Northern Ethiopia

The consequences of prolonged precipitation-deficient periods are primarily substantial water deficit. The spatial characteristics of drylands and various socioeconomic factors worsen droughts' impacts and deepen poverty among agrarian communities, with attendant food security (stability dimension) implications. This study utilizes a combination of climate, remote sensing and field survey data to obtain first-hand information on the impacts of recent (2015 and 2017) droughts on crop yield in southern Tigray, northern Ethiopia. Annual and seasonal rainfall, annual and seasonal Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) and Deviation of NDVI (Dev-NDVI), and monthly Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) (SPI-1, SPI-3 and SPI-12) for June to October, were considered as likely factors that could relate with yield and yield loss in the area. Correlation and multiple linear stepwise regression statistical techniques were used to determine drought-yield relationships, and identify more accurate predictors of yield and yield losses in each of the drought years. The area witnessed a more widespread precipitation deficit in 2015 than in 2017, where the lowland area recorded entire crop (sorghum) losses. Also, droughts manifested spatiotemporal variations and impacts across the two different agroecologies-primarily reduction in vegetation amounts, coinciding with the planting and maturing stages of barley and sorghum. Crop failures, therefore, translated to food shortages and reduced income of smallholder farmers, which denotes food insecurity in the time of droughts. Seasonal rainfall and June Dev-NDVI predicted 66.9% of 2015 barley and sorghum yield-loss, while NDVI predicted 2017 sorghum yield by 96%. Spate irrigation should be further popularized in the low-lying areas of Raya Azebo to augment for future deficiencies in the kiremt rainfall.
AGRICULTURE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
71K+
Followers
18K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy