ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

All four shortlisted Chelsea bidders have funds in place to make purchase

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEdgc_0f8srwOw00

All four shortlisted bids to buy Chelsea will be entirely funded by cash, the PA news agency understands.

Steve Pagliuca’s bid for the Blues will match the other three competing offers in having no debt, a source close to the Boston Celtics co-owner’s consortium confirmed.

“We have been consistent throughout that this will be a credible and compelling bid,” said a source close to Pagliuca’s bid team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8rxe_0f8srwOw00

The four shortlisted consortiums must submit their final offers on Thursday to the Raine Group.

The New York merchant bank will then select a preferred bidder, with Chelsea’s sale still expected to be completed in May.

The Stamford Bridge club’s sale could yet reach a sports franchise record £3billion.

  • Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein
  • Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe
  • Ricketts family
  • Steve Pagliuca and Larry Tanenbaum

Pagliuca confirmed the make-up of his consortium on Wednesday, with NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum as co-managing partner.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDgyh_0f8srwOw00

Chelsea have been granted a special Government licence to continue operating, though under strict terms.

Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, but had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5billion debt.

Raine Group’s preferred bidder will have to pass Premier League owners’ and directors’ tests, with the final step the granting of a new Government licence to process the sale.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nick Candy increases bid to buy Chelsea to over £2.5bn after gaining further funding through a South Korean backer, with potential buyers set to be whittled down to a shortlist of three or four later this week

London property developer Nick Candy on Monday night increased his consortium's offer for Chelsea to more than £2.5billion after receiving additional backing from an unnamed South Korean group. Candy's Blue Football Consortium are understood to have submitted proof of funds to the Raine Group, who are in the process...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pep Guardiola: Cup loss to Liverpool has little impact on City’s league hopes

Pep Guardiola does not think Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City hands the Merseysiders a psychological advantage in the title race.City manager Guardiola believes Saturday’s thrilling clash at Wembley will only be relevant going forward if the two clubs meet again in the Champions League final.Liverpool won 3-2 at the national stadium to keep their quadruple bid on track while at the same time ending City’s hopes of winning a treble.Attention now turns back to the enthralling title race between the two clubs, with City holding a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s class prevails against Crystal Palace to set up FA Cup final against Liverpool

A routine 2-0 victory for Chelsea over Crystal Palace has confirmed them as FA Cup finalists. With that, a season that promised much but has delivered little beyond the vanity silverware of the European Super Cup and World Club Championship now could finish with something of substance. Whether Roman Abramovich will still own the club by the time the final comes around on 14 May remains to be seen. But nevertheless, this is unequivocally his era of Chelsea, in which time they have won the competition five times. Doing so a sixth time, by beating Liverpool no less, will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta will not be too hard on Arsenal youngsters amid concerning slump

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plans to provide his young players with “all the support in the world” in a bid to revive the club’s faltering quest for Champions League qualification.The Gunners were favourites to claim fourth spot in the Premier League just a month ago before suffering a damaging four defeats from five games.Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Southampton was a third in a row for Arteta’s men as they missed the chance to capitalise on Tottenham’s shock home defeat to Brighton.Arsenal, whose starting XI at St Mary’s contained nine players aged 24 or under, have another opportunity to move level...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel ‘grateful’ for another chance of Wembley glory with Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his gratitude to have another cup final to look forward to after goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount downed Crystal Palace in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley.The Blues saw the defence of their Champions League title end in midweek after they lost 5-4 to Real Madrid on aggregate and with Manchester City and Liverpool out in front in the Premier League, it left this competition as the club’s only realistic opportunity to add more silverware to the cabinet.With Roman Abramovich also in the process of selling Chelsea and therefore his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Black Enterprise

Brittney Griner’s Months-Long Detainment in Russia ‘Because of a Gender Issue’ Says WNBA Players Union President

The WNBA Players Association’s president, Nneka Ogwumike, maintains that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia due to “a gender issue.”. As previously reported, the 31-year-old Olympic champion was detained by police in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport heading to New York after finding cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She is facing drug smuggling charges with a possibility of 10 years in prison for having the cannabis oil pen, according to officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Hugo Lloris urges Tottenham not to throw away chance of making Champions League

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has warned his side not to throw away their chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.Spurs saw a run of four successive wins, which had catapulted them from eighth into the top four, come to an abrupt end when they were beaten 1-0 by Brighton on Saturday.They got away with it to an extent as Arsenal lost at Southampton, but Manchester United’s win over Norwich saw them close the gap on Spurs to three points.Spurs seemed out of the race for most of the season and having got into a position where it is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Coe
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
The Independent

Emma Raducanu looking to build on clay-court debut win ahead of busy summer

Emma Raducanu will look to build on her first clay-court win over the coming weeks before negotiating what is sure to be a barrage of attention on the grass.The US Open champion marked her Billie Jean King Cup debut for Great Britain with an encouraging victory over Tereza Martincova on Friday but was again physically hampered the following day as a blister on her foot contributed to a meek defeat against Marketa Vondrousova.If Raducanu can recover in time, she will take her place in the draw for the WTA Tour event in Stuttgart this week, which is owned by one...
TENNIS
The Independent

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace result: Five things we learned as Mason Mount’s superb form guides Blues to final

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final to face Liverpool after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley.The first half was a fairly slow and uneventful affair, with both sides looking cagey in possession and Palace having the better of the few chances, Chiekhou Kouyate seeing one effort saved by Edouard Mendy, while Mason Mount’s cross drifted through to Jack Butland in the closest Chelsea came to a goal.Despite more Chelsea possession after the restart it was again Kouyate who went close around the hour mark, nodding wide off a corner - but Ruben Loftus-Cheek finally broke the deadlock with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Key backed to succeed in bid to ‘shape next great era of English cricket’

Rob Key has been backed to succeed in his new role as the managing director of England men’s cricket after being confirmed as the first appointment of what he hopes will be the “next great era” of the game.Former batter Key was appointed amid a power vacuum at the England and Wales Cricket Board after the resignation of Test captain Joe Root on Friday, with head coach Chris Silverwood, batting coach Graham Thorpe and former managing director Ashley Giles losing their jobs over three successive days in February.A surprise contender for the role, having primarily worked as a commentator and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Raine Group#Stamford Bridge#Russian#The Uk Government#Raine Group
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick braced for ‘extremely good’ Liverpool with familiar faces on show

Ralf Rangnick is braced to face an “extremely good” Liverpool side featuring players the interim Manchester United boss helped on their path to the top.All eyes will be on Anfield as the rivals go toe-to-toe on Tuesday evening, six months on from Jurgen Klopp’s men securing a stunning 5-0 Old Trafford win in the reverse fixture.Naby Keita opened the scoring that day and previously said Rangnick treated him “like a son” when bringing him to RB Salzburg, with the interim United boss also going on to coach him at RB Leipzig.The 63-year-old was also involved in the careers of future...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk savours Liverpool’s shot at quadruple after injury struggles

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk admits it would be a dream to win an “almost impossible” quadruple.However, the influential centre-back is more focused on not taking for granted what has been an incredible campaign so far, having missed so much football with a knee injury last season.“All this talk about quadruple or treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us,” he said after Liverpool reached their first FA Cup final under Jurgen Klopp with victory over Manchester City.The sun is shining, the game was fun! 😄 FA Cup final, here we come… pic.twitter.com/uJwOBHcQVS— Virgil van...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘He looked distraught’: Burnley thoughts with Ashley Westwood after horror injury

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood faces a long spell out after suffering a horror injury that left some West Ham players close to tears.The 32-year-old suffered a suspected dislocated and fractured ankle in the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium after an innocuous challenge with Hammers forward Nikola Vlasic.Declan Rice quickly alerted medics, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell looked distraught as they realised the severity of the injury.Westwood was given oxygen during nine minutes of treatment on the pitch before being placed in an ambulance and taken to hospital.Clarets interim boss Mike Jackson said: “He’s gone to hospital and we’re waiting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy