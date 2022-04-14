ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker gets tattoo in memory of Taylor Hawkins

By Sam Moore
 3 days ago

Travis Barker has got a tattoo in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins .

Hawkins died last month while on tour with the band in Colombia. While no cause of death has been confirmed, a toxicology report confirmed he had 10 different substances in his body, including opioids and antidepressants.

Barker, who is the drummer for Blink-182, posted pictures on Instagram of him getting the tattoo and also wrote the caption: “HAWK forever”.

Barker was accompanied to the inking by his fiancé Kourtney Kardashian. The tattoo is a drawing of a hawk on the top of his foot.

Barker previously paid tribute to Hawkins with a lengthy social media post: “I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

He added: “I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace.”

A number of other luminaries from music , including Brian May, Paul McCartney and Slash, have also paid tribute to Hawkins following his death at the age of 50.

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
