'I Built a 4,000 sq ft Circular Underground Luxury Home'

By Chris Oakes
 3 days ago
We added a $200,000 car elevator—you drive into it and it takes you down into the...

Ricahard Smith
3d ago

I definitely would buy your underground homes if I was able to afford it!I like the idea of being out of site out of mind. Definitely a much safer environment especially for preventing burglaries and door to door solicitors!Then again not so good if built on an a earthquake fault or zones and being flooded out with unsuspecting bursts of artesian natural springs seeping up suddenly!anyhoo, others was great place and idea very creative! heck it be perfect to die and be already buried living there!

Moonynite
3d ago

nope. have to be windows with a view. a million dollars views. anyone can tell you what they see waking up. hello sunshine. hello mountain. hello ocean. being underground like close room in cell block or trap in a morgue in wooden coffin. wait how did I end in here. hello? tapping. and suddenly eerie sounds whisper Fred Krueger.. did you sleep well? screaming echos. no thanks.

jaxx
3d ago

first thing I do every morning is open my curtains to let the natural light in. I love windows. And I love light. I do not want to live in a cave

