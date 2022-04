NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Democrats chose Eloisa Melendez as their leader for another two years, crediting her for recent successes. “A lot of folks sometimes say actions speak louder than words,” Colin Hosten said at Monday’s Democratic Town Committee meeting on Zoom. “I think that’s the case. Eloisa is one of the most eloquent people in the DTC. We have the successes that our party has enjoyed in elections in 2020 and 21 to prove that, in very, very difficult and challenging times.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 19 DAYS AGO