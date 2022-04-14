ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoke have Romaine Sawyers back for Bristol City clash

Romaine Sawyers is available again for Stoke’s Sky Bet Championship home clash against Bristol City.

Potters loan signing Sawyers was ineligible to face his parent club West Brom last weekend, when Stoke won 3-1 at the Hawthorns.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill could have Sam Clucas available again as his team face a side four places below them in the table.

O’Neill, though, will be without the services of injured trio Jordan Thompson, Harry Souttar and Nick Powell.

City have no fresh injury concerns as manager Nigel Pearson hopes to have a trio of players fit next week.

George Tanner (hamstring) has played for the under-23s but is not expected to be in contention at the bet365 Stadium.

Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) are in a similar position to Tanner.

Defender Tomas Kalas underwent groin surgery recently and is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

