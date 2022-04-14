ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China commerce ministry says it hopes U.S. will remove tariffs on chinese goods as soon as possible

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry hopes the United States will remove tariffs on Chinese goods and stop cracking down on Chinese firms as soon as possible, ministry spokersperson Shu Jueting told regular news conference on Thursday.

A stable and healthy bilateral trade relations will help stabilize global supply chains and the global economic recovery, Shu said after a U.S.-China Business Council report said China is still an important export destination for the United States.

Reporting by Beijing News Room

Comments / 97

Jeffrey Bales
3d ago

China needs to stop siding with Russia and we need to become independent and start making our own stuff become the WORLD POWER we use to be.

pa prick
3d ago

Don’t like how the Chinese flag is above the US flag. Should be the other way around. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Anonymous 1368
3d ago

I would rather spend more on a American product that buy anything else. What I would like to suggest is just like they show for example Benadryl and then they have a cheeper product that says compares to Benadryl. Now let's see China product compared to American then I would be able to know I just bought American even if it cost more

