West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, April 14th 2022

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has awarded a $992,000 contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Company to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Buffalo Harbor. The operation is scheduled to take place from mid-September through the end of October. Dredging of Buffalo Harbor is done every two years, based on availability of funding.

The nomination window for the 2022 Business Ethics Awards is open for about two more weeks. Submissions are needed by April 30th for small, medium and large sized businesses in the eight western counties of New York. Self-nominations are allowed - or you can nominate a company you admire. Financial services firms and non-profits are not eligible. Nominations can be made at www.BuffaloBusinessEthics.org

Vanner Insurance Agency of Buffalo has named Merchants Insurance Group its 2021 Agent of the Year.