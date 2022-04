For the first time in 12 years, the Kids in the Hall are back with new episodes of their sketch comedy series, which is now in its fifth decade on the air. All five members of the troupe — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson — return for this new revival, which will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video service starting next month. Eight episodes were created for the new Kids in the Hall, which marks the team’s first new run of shows since the 2010 miniseries Death Comes to Town.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO