ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Seven new businesses coming to Desert Ridge

By Allison Brown, Foothills Focus Staff Writer
thefoothillsfocus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Desert Ridge Marketplace will welcome seven new tenants to the shopping and lifestyle center this year, from restaurants to a yoga studio. The new tenants include Radi8 Hot Yoga, Keep It Cut, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Sid’s Garage, Fly Bye and Artichoke Basille’s Pizza. Many of these...

www.thefoothillsfocus.com

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

East Coast Sandwich Shop Opening New Locations in Town

Grab your East Coast sub today.Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ chicken wings, Wing Zone is a popular go-to destination. While the restaurant has gone through some wing shortage issues in the last year, the brand remains strong and continues to grow. However, what fans of the restaurant might not know is the restaurant has partnered with an East Coast sandwich joint, and now, the restaurant, which features everything from an American Wagyu beef steak sandwich to its ever-popular Cole Turkey sandwich, is making its way to greater Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Greyson F

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Ridge#Hot Yoga#Hair Salon#Sid S Garage#Nordstrom Rack#Fly Bye#Albertson#Target
Greyson F

High-End Pub Restaurant Opens Second Location

A high-end pub eating experience is opening.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to pub eating, “high end” isn’t necessarily the first term that comes to mind. Most pubs serve similar menu items, and yet this makes it difficult for one location to set itself apart from the competition. This is where Cook & Craft has stepped up to the plate. With a desire to elevate the world of pub food, it presents patrons with a higher-end eating experience, complete with menu items capable of competing with some of the more luxurious restaurants and fine dining establishments around.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (STACKER) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness. Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list. You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular car buying website agrees to refund Peoria man, take back vehicle

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Steve Smith can sit in his car and listen to music. Or he can rev up the engine. But unfortunately, Smith is unable to drive the car that he recently purchased legally. “Yeah, vroom vroom!” Smith joked as he was revving the engine. “I just can’t go anywhere.”
MLive

New downtown Albion market fills void of decades-long food desert

ALBION, MI – Albion residents no longer need to look far for their grocery needs after a new market has opened downtown. Superior Street Mercantile, 217 S. Superior St., opened on New Year’s Eve, making it the first independent market in town in more than three decades. It’s a project of the nonprofit Albion Reinvestment Corporation’s “Big Albion Plan” to revitalize downtown with residential and commercial properties, officials said.
ALBION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Yoga
Greyson F

Food & Wine Magazine Names an Arizona City as the "Next Great Food City"

Tucson is one of the next great food cities.Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash. When it comes to recognizing up-and-coming restaurants around the world, few publications have the credentials as Food & Wine Magazine. Every year, the editors at Food & Wine come together to discuss what they’ve seen over the past 12 months and put together a list of the next great food cities found anywhere in the United States. This year, the magazine has included Tucson, and while the city has long been known for its food (it and San Antonio are the only two UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the country), Food & Wine highlights several excellent restaurants, many of which you have to be a local to appreciate.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire races through Scottsdale home under construction

PHOENIX – Firefighters from four Valley cities worked together Thursday to put out a huge fire in a house under construction in Scottsdale. The first-alarm blaze at Indian Bend and Pima roads brought crews from the Scottsdale Fire Department, Mesa Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department and Tempe Fire Department to the afternoon scene.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
My Country 95.5

Want To Know What The New Bargain Business Coming On WYO 220 Is?

CY Avenue in Casper runs from near Natrona County High School and heads Southwest until it full turns into WYO 220 outside of Casper. Driving out of town on CY you pass many different stores, restaurants, gas stations, liquor stores, outdoor stores, fly fishing shops and Walmart. Once you hit Tractor Supply, you're not going to see many stores until you get to Rawlins.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy