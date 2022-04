Brockhampton performed one of their final shows at Coachella last night. The group wore matching letterman jackets with the phrase “All Good Things Must Come to An End” embroidered on the back. Their stage set was decorated with boulders, a colorful mountain scene, and a giant blue animatronic gorilla. Brockhampton did live renditions of tracks like “Buzzcut,” “1999 Wildfire,” “Summer,” “Boogie,” and more. After leaving the stage, they played a video clip of Kevin Abstract meeting with his bandmates, discussing the last Brockhampton LP. The video then cut to a graphic that read: “Final Album. 2022.” The band are set to go on indefinite hiatus following next weekend’s Coachella performance. Watch clips from their set below and follow all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.

