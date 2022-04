SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY. A strong low pressure system coupled with support from the jet stream will bring about a round of possibly strong thunderstorms on Wednesday. The window for severe weather to occur with isolated storms will be between 2pm and 8pm. The tornado threat will remain low while the hail and straight line wind threat will be elevated. High temperatures will be warm and in the 60s. Initially, the morning will be cloudy with light showers before turning partly sunny in the afternoon.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 26 DAYS AGO