ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK fintech startup Leatherback raises $10M for its cross-border payments led by ZedCrest

By Mike Butcher
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeatherback offers a multiple currency solution for cross-border transactions. Co-founder and CEO Ibrahim Toyeeb said in a statement that the funding would “be deployed to raise Leatherback’s profile in the Fintech arena as well as extend...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Avatar startup Genies hits $1 billion valuation in latest raise

Genies, an LA-based digital avatar startup, announced Tuesday that it had raised $150 million in funding from Silver Lake, with participation from Bond, NEA and Tamarack Global. The round was first reported by DealBook. It follows a $65 million Series B raised last May. The round values the startup at...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Fintech Startup Ramp Network Pulls $200M in Funding at $8.1B Valuation

Back in February, Ramp inked a partnership with Amazon Business to streamline business purchasing through its receipt-matching integration and both companies’ spend controls. Ramp, a fintech startup that provides corporate management solutions, has increased its valuation to $8.1 billion after raising $200 million from investors led by billionaire investor...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Thoma Bravo to take identity security company SailPoint private for $6.9B

Cybersecurity is a hot area right now as companies try to protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated attackers. That’s why the sector is attracting billions in startup investment, while private equity firms are also hopping on the bandwagon too. For Thoma Bravo, this acquisition represents the sixth security-focused company in the firm’s portfolio.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angola#Canada#Uk#Leatherback#Uae#Zedcrest Capital
Coinspeaker

Ola Acquires Fintech Startup Avail Finance

Neither Ola Cabs nor Avail Finance disclosed the value of the acquisition. Indian ride-hailing company Ola has signed an acquisition agreement with Avail Finance. The multinational cab company headquartered in Bangalore operates in several business verticals as a subsidiary of ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd. Ola Cabs offers various services ranging from financial services, economy to luxury travel to be a marketplace for preloved cars. Users order rides through the Ola app as well as on the website. The business boasts over 200,000 bookings daily. Hence, its need for cash and online payments led to the birth of its lending platform, Ola Financial Services. Ola Financial Services, established 7 years ago, also launched its mobile payment, OlaMoney. Ankush Aggarwal and Tushar Mehndiratta founded Avail Finance. Interestingly, ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is Ankush’s brother.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Nigeria
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
South Africa
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Elon Musk sets sights on Twitter with unsolicited $43B takeover bid

As we put this together, we are listening to TED’s Chris Anderson interview with Elon Musk about his attempt to buy Twitter. There will be many viewpoints on this coming fast and furious. One example is Taylor’s hot take, which can be summarized as face-palming so hard that we’re a little worried she might need medical attention. For now, all we know is that Musk shared he is “unsure” whether his takeover bid will succeed, and if it doesn’t, he has a “Plan B.”
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Canadian Top Bank CIBC to Utilize Ripple’s Cross-Border Payment Solution

The decision to utilize RippleNet stems from the fact that the technology is cutting edge, and is designed with security in mind. The CIBC, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM), a Canadian multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario is set to tap into Ripple’s cross-border payment technology in partnership with National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX: NAB), one of Australia’s top 4 banking institutions. The news comes after NAB announced the formation of an international bank innovation network with RippleNet playing a prominent role.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Unpacking SailPoint’s $6.9B sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo

The SailPoint sale comes amid a changing exit market for technology companies more broadly. Per exit data collated by CB Insights, while global M&A activity is stable thus far in 2022 compared to last year’s pace, IPO and SPAC exits fell sharply in the first quarter. That means that M&A is more important than ever for tech exits, making the SailPoint deal worth spending time on.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Major space companies pledge to boost diversity and publicly share hard numbers

The Space Workforce 2030 pledge is just that, a pledge, and not some set of shared concrete actions, but getting a couple dozen major space companies to agree on the exact steps that need to be taken would take years. So the companies have agreed to “significantly increase the number of women and employees from underrepresented groups in our collective technical workforce,” and in senior leaderships positions; to work with universities to improve the diversity of aerospace engineering programs; and to sponsor K-12 programs that reach at least 5 million kids annually.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Will DeFi replace crypto’s mainstream appeal to financial service providers?

DeFi, or decentralized finance, runs on the Ethereum blockchain, making it easier for people to adapt to the new DeFi ecosystem. In 2015, MakerDAO was the first DeFi project created on top of the Ethereum code. DeFi is built on Ethereum for several reasons. For one, having all DeFi products speak Etherium allows those programs to interact and exchange information with each other most effectively and efficiently. However, the most important reason is much more abstract – Ethereum allows complete financial freedom for its users. Since no one owns Ethereum or smart contracts, everyone has an opportunity to use DeFi, and no one can change the rules.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

8 cannabis investors share their outlook on the European market in H1 2022

After interviewing several active investors in cannabis-related startups, we learned that the regulatory and functional landscape in Europe is just as fragmented as it is in North America. Another important data point that connects both regions: the black market is a competitive factor. According to Europol, illicit spending on cannabis in the EU amounts to €9 billion each year.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy