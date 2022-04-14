ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rockies open 4-game series against the Cubs

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Rockies -127, Cubs +108; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 in home games a season ago. The Rockies...

www.foxsports.com

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to A’s mistreatment of team legend

Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
MLB
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom sitting for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will move to the bench on Friday with Alfonso Rivas entering the lineup at first base. Rivas will bat eighth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Rivas...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

LINE: Rockies -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 11 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.9. Chicago went 71-91 overall and...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

Preview capsules for the NBA's first-round playoff series:. No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela's knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines and picks

After a grueling 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here. The Play-In games advanced two teams and eliminated another two from each conference to determine the final 16 playoff teams. For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check...
NBA

