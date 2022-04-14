ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

1 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Collision

 3 days ago
Eyad Alawi / KNN

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female driver was injured and transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision Wednesday night in the city of Lancaster.

Eyad Alawi / KNN

At approximately 8:52 p.m., Apr. 13, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call for a two-vehicle traffic collision on Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way. Upon arrival, Lancaster deputies discovered two vehicles had collided, with the driver of an orange vehicle complaining of leg pain.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by an unknown party and Lancaster deputies blocked traffic awaiting the fire department. Paramedics and Los Angeles County firefighters from Station 135 responded to the scene and treated the female driver. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the black vehicle involved in the collision declined transportation or treatment. Tow trucks responded to the scene at 9:25 p.m. to remove the wrecked vehicles.

Lancaster deputies remained at the location to process the scene. No further information is available at this time.

