ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Apple, Nvidia Chip Supplier TSMC's Shares Spike On Upbeat Q1 Earnings

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUe2X_0f8sh43300

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM reported forecast-beating, record first-quarter results, citing strong demand trends in the high-performance computing and automotive segments. The company guided to in-line second-quarter revenues and further margin expansion.

The stellar performance comes despite the supply chain challenges and input cost inflationary environment.

What Happened: TSMC's first-quarter net income climbed 45.1% year-over-year to NT202.73 billion ($7 billion). The net income was up 22% from the previous quarter.

Earnings per share came in at NT$7.82 or $1.40 per ADS, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.33, according to Benzinga Pro.

The Taiwanese foundry confirmed the top-line number it reported last week. First-quarter net revenue climbed 35.5% year-over-year to NT$491.08 billion ($16.95 billion). On a quarter-over-quarter, the increase was 11.6%.

TSMC manufactures chips that go into different applications and products. The company counts Apple, Inc. AAPL, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM among its customers.

The company noted that 5-nanometer process node accounted for 20% of the total first-quarter wafer revenue and 7-nm made up 30% of the total.

Gross margin came in at 55.6%, a 2.9%-point expansion from the previous quarter. The metric also exceeded the company's guidance range of 53-55%.

"Our first quarter business was supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand," said Wendell Huang, VP and chief financial officer of TSMC.

What's Next: TSMC forecasts strong demand trends for the second quarter, underpinned by HPC and automotive demand.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion, surrounding the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Gross and operating margins are expected in the range of 56-58% and 45-47%, respectively.

Price Action: The U.S.-listed ADRs of TSMC closed Wednesday's session up 4.17% at $101.50.

Photo: Courtesy of TSMC

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Earnings#Apple Inc#Tsmc#Nvidia Chip Supplier#Taiwanese#Aapl#Nvidia Corporation Nvda#Qualcomm Inc#Qcom
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy