Public Safety

‘Grease’ Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested For Burglary, Trespassing in Nursing Home

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Actor Eddie Deezen found himself behind bars earlier this month … after cops say he was arrested for forcing his way into a nursing home. According to the Maryland State Police, Eddie — best known for playing nerdy Eugene Felsnic in the original ‘Grease’ movies — pushed his way inside a...

www.foxbangor.com

