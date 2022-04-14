Making connections

Peggy Lee Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2022, in her home of 47 years in Athol, Idaho. Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Clarence and Bonnie Taylor, in El Centro, Calif. She was the oldest of five children, including Clarence Jr. “Butch,” Donna, Kathy and Gary. The Taylor family moved several times during Peggy’s childhood, including to one of her favorite places, Meredith, N.H., where she grew up with many extended family members, including her beloved aunt Sylvia. She also spent much of her teen years in Paradise, Calif., where she graduated from high school in 1963 and met her future husband, Larry Neff. In 1967, Larry and Peggy married and lived throughout the West but settled in Athol, Idaho in 1975.

ATHOL, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO