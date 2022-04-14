Making connections

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Juanita Gonzalez of Blackfoot and Laura Gramirez of Idaho Falls didn’t plan to attend the Coeur d'Alene Regional Business Fair on Wednesday. They were just passing by the bay room doors leading to it at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. But greeters were...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Bonnie Jean (McCallum) Masteller, 94

Bonnie Jean McCallum Masteller was taken to heaven March 29, 2022. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 30, 1927. She met Floyd Masteller in study hall at Coeur d’Alene HS. He was doing pranks to impress her. They were married for 66 years. They raised three children, Karen (Art) Cockburn, Rand (Bev) Masteller, and Amy (Arney) Wick in Osburn, ID. She is survived by a brother, Robert McCalllum, her three children, grandchildren Dion Ricketts, Bonni Cockburn, Laura Schiller, Ryan Masteller, Stephanie Dobbins, and Kristen Faris, and eight great-grandchildren.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tammi Laree Hite, 14

The most inspirational, strongest people in life often come in small packages. Tammi Laree Hite, 14, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, went home to God, surrounded by love and peace on February 15, 2022. Tammi was born on December 13, 2007, at KMC. She lived a life full of joy...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Marilyn K Dobbins, 64

Marilyn was born in Tucson, Arizona on April 18, 1957 to Walter K White and Virginia R White. She grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from James Madison High School. She used to play the piano in church and at home. She loved hymns and gospel music. She also attended women’s Bible studies through Bible Study Fellowship. She trusted in the Lord Jesus as her Savior when she was five years old.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Public safety open house is April 23

The community is invited to a public safety open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 in the Silver Lake Mall. Meet local heroes from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Timberlake Fire Protection District and Northern Lakes Fire Protection District. Guests will enjoy a free barbecue. The family-friendly...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Wacky Weather

COEUR d’ALENE — If someone had told climatologist Cliff Harris that on April 11 in Coeur d’Alene it would be 12 degrees with the wind-chill factor, and it would snow, he would have said they were nuts. But he's not. Because that’s happened. “Twelve degrees. On...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rita Cecilia Van Horn, 69

Rita Cecilia Eckels was born in Evansville, Ind., on July 24, 1952, to her parents Calvin W. Eckels Sr. and Maryellen Eckels, both deceased. Rita peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 10, surrounded by family after a courageous, hard fought, three-year battle with cancer. Rita, her brother, Calvin Eckels Jr.,...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”), 75

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bryan Martin, 67

The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life for Bryan Martin. He was born October 15, 1954 in Bowman, North Dakota and died on February 23, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene. Bryan’s celebration will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Coeur d'Alene...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Snow Surprise

COEUR d’ALENE — Joseph Molina was bundled up as he walked to North Idaho College Friday morning, with snow on the ground and more falling. As he neared the Edminster Student Union Building, he stopped and smiled. Snow blanketed the ground, cars, benches and trees. “This shouldn’t be...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Out of hibernation

A unique men's boutique called The Bear Cave has opened in the lower level of 414-B Sherman Ave. Its locally sourced products that appeal to the masculine side include heirloom knives, fountain pens, EDC gear, handmade leather goods, upscale barware, beard and shaving supplies, handmade soaps, beard oils, colognes, vintage flannels, leather jackets and chain saw carvings of bears. The store has a lounge and pool table.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Be Beary careful

Idaho provides hunters the opportunity to hunt black bears during the spring so you don’t have to wait until fall to start big game hunting. All you need is a 2022 hunting license and bear tag. People typically hunt bears by pursuing them with hounds, baiting them or spotting and stalking.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Our Gem: Does flushing your toilet protect our lake?

Does flushing your toilet protect our lake? If you live in the city of Coeur d’Alene, you bet it does! In ways that might not be immediately obvious. Wastewater from your house, that is the water that goes down your drain from your shower, washing machine, dishwasher, sinks, and yes, your toilets, eventually ends up at the Coeur d’Alene Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility. It is here where all the solids are removed from the wastewater.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Peggy Lee Neff, 76

Peggy Lee Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2022, in her home of 47 years in Athol, Idaho. Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Clarence and Bonnie Taylor, in El Centro, Calif. She was the oldest of five children, including Clarence Jr. “Butch,” Donna, Kathy and Gary. The Taylor family moved several times during Peggy’s childhood, including to one of her favorite places, Meredith, N.H., where she grew up with many extended family members, including her beloved aunt Sylvia. She also spent much of her teen years in Paradise, Calif., where she graduated from high school in 1963 and met her future husband, Larry Neff. In 1967, Larry and Peggy married and lived throughout the West but settled in Athol, Idaho in 1975.
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael J. Simmons, 83

Michael J. Simmons of Hauser, Idaho passed away on April 11, 2022. Mike led a very colorful life and he was always willing to share a great story about the adventures of his younger years. Mike was born in Boise, Idaho on June 6, 1938, to Robert Waco and Verna Simmons. His parents and sister, Roberta (Jackson), precede him in death.
HAUSER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcoming a wet, cold spring

COEUR d’ALENE — Cold and wet is not the spring forecast anyone wants to hear, but for North Idaho, it’s just what the doctor ordered. “It will likely remove some of the drought status we have in this area,” said Peter Youngblood, hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey Office.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dale R. Woodard, 99

Dale R. Woodard, 99, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022. Dale was born Oct. 26, 1922 in Millwood, Wash., to Harry and Jennie Woodard. His parents were early settlers in the Spokane Valley. At the time the family settled in the valley, Millwood was named Woodwards Station. Many streets in Millwood were named after the Woodward children. Dale Street named after Dale Woodard is an example. Dale was the last child of his parents. His brothers Victor and Virgil and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
MILLWOOD, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Optional Forms struggle looks dead

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County voters likely won’t get the final say in whether the county’s administrative structure changes, after the Optional Forms of Government Study commission rescinded its original recommendation. Commissioner Bill Brooks said he believes Tuesday’s reversal is politically motivated and part of a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Main Street: The bad, good and great news about litter

The bad news ... the litter on I-90 between Coeur d’Alene and the Washington state line is as much of an eyesore as ever. The good news is good people have been volunteering to make a difference with picking it up. The really great news is the Idaho Transportation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tribute to Romer Brown

A few weeks ago I attended the funeral of a man I barely knew, and had not seen in two years. And yet Romer had deeply touched me. How can this be?. I met Romer Brown at a Gentle Yoga class at the Kroc in the fall of 2018. I had recently moved to CDA from California, and was definitely not feeling “at home.” I felt like a stranger. No familiar faces to be seen anywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We the People' is all the people

Sitting on a government advisory committee for nearly one year has been an eye-opener. People come before it and serve on it who may have no understanding of the board functions or knowledge of our government and how it functions. The Kootenai County Optional Government Review Committee was established to...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

