Two North Idaho College students earned gold medals at the Idaho SkillsUSA competition on April 1 at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa. Neil Huber of Rathdrum and Bryce Tellinghusen of Spokane Valley took first place in auto refinishing technology and in collision repair technology, respectively, and have earned their spots in the national SkillsUSA Championships June 20 to 24 in Atlanta, Ga.

NAMPA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO