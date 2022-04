SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents reveal new details about a fire that threatened homes in Spokane earlier this month, including the likely cause. Homes near West Sunset Highway and South Grove Road were forced to evacuate on April 8, as winds pushed the fire dangerously close. Firefighters reported winds were blowing at 30 miles per hour at the time. Despite the threat to homes in the area, fire crews were able to contain the brush fire without damage to any buildings.

