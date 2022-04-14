ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Review: Russian Doll Season 2 is Creative and Humorous

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the first season of ‘Russian Doll — Netflix’s weird and surreal sci-fi dramedy series co-created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler — was about existential crisis and time loops, season 2 focuses on family and time travel. We got glimpses of how utterly chaotic Nadia’s (Lyonne) childhood was...

