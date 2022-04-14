ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission meets tonight

 3 days ago
The Wyoming Area Regional Police (WARP) Commission will meet in-person for the first time since organizing back in January at the Exeter Borough Municipal Building Thursday night.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m., and the public is invited to attend in-person at the borough building, located at 1101 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. A Zoom link will also be available via Exeter Borough’s website for those wish to view the meeting virtually.

Thursday’s meeting is the fourth since organizing for the Regional Police Commission, formed in January after an agreement was made by five boroughs to consolidate their existing police forces to establish a regional police force.

The agreement was proposed and accepted by the boroughs of Exeter, West Pittston, West Wyoming and Wyoming, along with Exeter Township.

Mayors and council members from these five municipalities make up the Commission, with Exeter Borough Councilman Joseph Pizano serving as Commission chairman, West Pittston Councilwoman Ellen Quinn serving as first vice chairperson and Wyoming Mayor Joe Dominick as second vice chairperson.

