Right now, some areas are waking up to snowfall across the Inland Northwest. Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are seeing an accumulating snow fall rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The Cascade Mountain Passes are also seeing bands of snow. Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass are advising traction tires. Across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, we are waking up to relatively calm weather conditions.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO