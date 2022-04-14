ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Be Beary careful

By Roger Phillips/IDFG Public Information Supervisor
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Idaho provides hunters the opportunity to hunt black bears during the spring so you don't have to wait until fall to start big game hunting. All you need is a 2022 hunting license and bear tag. People typically hunt bears by pursuing them with hounds, baiting them or spotting and...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Coeur d'Alene Press

Bonnie Jean (McCallum) Masteller, 94

Bonnie Jean McCallum Masteller was taken to heaven March 29, 2022. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 30, 1927. She met Floyd Masteller in study hall at Coeur d’Alene HS. He was doing pranks to impress her. They were married for 66 years. They raised three children, Karen (Art) Cockburn, Rand (Bev) Masteller, and Amy (Arney) Wick in Osburn, ID. She is survived by a brother, Robert McCalllum, her three children, grandchildren Dion Ricketts, Bonni Cockburn, Laura Schiller, Ryan Masteller, Stephanie Dobbins, and Kristen Faris, and eight great-grandchildren.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Tammi Laree Hite, 14

Tammi Laree Hite, 14

The most inspirational, strongest people in life often come in small packages. Tammi Laree Hite, 14, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, went home to God, surrounded by love and peace on February 15, 2022. Tammi was born on December 13, 2007, at KMC. She lived a life full of joy...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Today's Ghastly Groaner

Today's Ghastly Groaner

If Earth was flat, cats would push everything off it. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
ANIMALS
Wacky Weather

Wacky Weather

COEUR d’ALENE — If someone had told climatologist Cliff Harris that on April 11 in Coeur d’Alene it would be 12 degrees with the wind-chill factor, and it would snow, he would have said they were nuts. But he's not. Because that’s happened. “Twelve degrees. On...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Snow Surprise

Snow Surprise

COEUR d’ALENE — Joseph Molina was bundled up as he walked to North Idaho College Friday morning, with snow on the ground and more falling. As he neared the Edminster Student Union Building, he stopped and smiled. Snow blanketed the ground, cars, benches and trees. “This shouldn’t be...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Public safety open house is April 23

The community is invited to a public safety open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 in the Silver Lake Mall. Meet local heroes from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Timberlake Fire Protection District and Northern Lakes Fire Protection District. Guests will enjoy a free barbecue. The family-friendly...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Growing green

Growing green

HAYDEN — Students at Hayden Meadows Elementary School are honing their gardening skills. For the past 15 years, the school greenhouse has been a place of magic for kindergarten through fifth graders. “They’re just incredibly excited about going in,” said Vern Harvey, an art teacher at the elementary school....
HAYDEN, ID
Making connections

Making connections

COEUR d’ALENE — Juanita Gonzalez of Blackfoot and Laura Gramirez of Idaho Falls didn’t plan to attend the Coeur d'Alene Regional Business Fair on Wednesday. They were just passing by the bay room doors leading to it at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. But greeters were friendly,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

My Garden Path: Happy Easter to one and all

Happy Easter everyone! At last, we can truly say that spring is here. The days are getting longer and (hopefully) getting warmer. Most of us gardeners have more work staring us in the face than we can count. First of all was (is) the cleanup. Raking up all the debris collected from last fall and over winter is a lot of work. Hopefully, most of that is behind you by now.
GARDENING
Out of hibernation

Out of hibernation

A unique men's boutique called The Bear Cave has opened in the lower level of 414-B Sherman Ave. Its locally sourced products that appeal to the masculine side include heirloom knives, fountain pens, EDC gear, handmade leather goods, upscale barware, beard and shaving supplies, handmade soaps, beard oils, colognes, vintage flannels, leather jackets and chain saw carvings of bears. The store has a lounge and pool table.
POST FALLS, ID
Brenda Irene Leonard, 61

Brenda Irene Leonard, 61

Brenda Irene Leonard age 61, passed away March 13, 2022, at her home in Spokane. Brenda resided in Spokane for 24 years with her companion and soulmate Joe Bakonyi. She was born Dec. 2, 1960, to Bill and Jeanette Leonard. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill and her sister Julie. Brenda is survived by her mother Jeanette and brother Chris, as well as many nieces and nephews.
SPOKANE, WA
Michael J. Simmons, 83

Michael J. Simmons, 83

Michael J. Simmons of Hauser, Idaho passed away on April 11, 2022. Mike led a very colorful life and he was always willing to share a great story about the adventures of his younger years. Mike was born in Boise, Idaho on June 6, 1938, to Robert Waco and Verna Simmons. His parents and sister, Roberta (Jackson), precede him in death.
HAUSER, ID
Welcoming a wet, cold spring

Welcoming a wet, cold spring

COEUR d’ALENE — Cold and wet is not the spring forecast anyone wants to hear, but for North Idaho, it’s just what the doctor ordered. “It will likely remove some of the drought status we have in this area,” said Peter Youngblood, hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey Office.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Dale R. Woodard, 99

Dale R. Woodard, 99

Dale R. Woodard, 99, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022. Dale was born Oct. 26, 1922 in Millwood, Wash., to Harry and Jennie Woodard. His parents were early settlers in the Spokane Valley. At the time the family settled in the valley, Millwood was named Woodwards Station. Many streets in Millwood were named after the Woodward children. Dale Street named after Dale Woodard is an example. Dale was the last child of his parents. His brothers Victor and Virgil and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
MILLWOOD, WA
Peggy Lee Neff, 76

Peggy Lee Neff, 76

Peggy Lee Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2022, in her home of 47 years in Athol, Idaho. Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Clarence and Bonnie Taylor, in El Centro, Calif. She was the oldest of five children, including Clarence Jr. “Butch,” Donna, Kathy and Gary. The Taylor family moved several times during Peggy’s childhood, including to one of her favorite places, Meredith, N.H., where she grew up with many extended family members, including her beloved aunt Sylvia. She also spent much of her teen years in Paradise, Calif., where she graduated from high school in 1963 and met her future husband, Larry Neff. In 1967, Larry and Peggy married and lived throughout the West but settled in Athol, Idaho in 1975.
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Our Gem: Does flushing your toilet protect our lake?

Does flushing your toilet protect our lake? If you live in the city of Coeur d’Alene, you bet it does! In ways that might not be immediately obvious. Wastewater from your house, that is the water that goes down your drain from your shower, washing machine, dishwasher, sinks, and yes, your toilets, eventually ends up at the Coeur d’Alene Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility. It is here where all the solids are removed from the wastewater.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

