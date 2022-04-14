Be Beary careful

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO