This 'Sailor Moon' Apparel Collection Is Everything We Could Dream Of

VIBES, the rolling paper brand co-created by Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, will launch launch the Spring 22’ apparel collection on April 1st, at vibespapers.com. The capsule collection offers Spring transition pieces including a quilted puffer, a track jacket, hoodies, t-shirts that feature the Vibes motto “Every Great Moment Starts With A Vibe” in black, white, blue, beige, and orange, and paint-splattered tees and shorts. Dropping alongside the apparel collection are lifestyle accessories including custom VIBES basketballs, pennant flags, and retro lunchboxes.
