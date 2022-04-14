ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 'Sailor Moon' Apparel Collection Is Everything We Could Dream Of

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis-based label Maje has teamed up with Sailor Moon on a limited-edition apparel and accessories collection spotlighting the iconic Japanese animated character. The range...

Melitta Baumeister's FW22 Collection Is Not About Fashion

German born and NYC-based designer, Melitta Baumeister created her subversive Fall/Winter 2022 collection as a method of returning to her new normal, post-pandemic. At the start of the pandemic, the world was obsessed with returning back to normal. That was until it became clear that the usual norms were not functional, and probably never were. Baumeister communicated in her press release for the collection that these designs were about “getting in contact again, about communicating with each other,” after two years of quarantine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Korean Label OSOI Introduces Handbags and Sandals for Pre-Fall 2022

Seoul-based accessories label OSOI has unveiled new handbags and sandals in its Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook. A continuation of the brand’s contemporary style, the collection is comprised of bestselling silhouettes in updated colorways. Shades include “Butter” and “Emerald Green” in both matte and glossy finishes. Designs such as the Toni Mini and Bridge Mini are offered in salmon orange and aqua blue, as well as a striking minty hue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rapper, Entrepreneur Berner Drops VIBES Spring '22 Apparel Collection

VIBES, the rolling paper brand co-created by Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, will launch launch the Spring 22’ apparel collection on April 1st, at vibespapers.com. The capsule collection offers Spring transition pieces including a quilted puffer, a track jacket, hoodies, t-shirts that feature the Vibes motto “Every Great Moment Starts With A Vibe” in black, white, blue, beige, and orange, and paint-splattered tees and shorts. Dropping alongside the apparel collection are lifestyle accessories including custom VIBES basketballs, pennant flags, and retro lunchboxes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Martine Ali Designs Jewelry Collection With Aleali May

Aleali May has joined forces with jewelry designer Martine Ali to design a special-edition collection of accessories. The partnership marks the duo’s second release together, following their first team-up back in March 2020. Dubbed “AMxMA,” the range was first revealed earlier this month at a Fred Segal event in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Beckham Men Stun in Dior for Their Recent Wedding Attire

Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham looked handsome as ever wearing Dior by Kim Jones to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s wedding on Saturday. The groom wore a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat, which featured a silver chain. The outfit included matching pants with satin stripe, a white cotton vest, a white cotton pocket square, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a white cotton bow-tie and black polished leather derbies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
6 Sustainable Indie Fashion Brands To Support All Year Round

While Earth Month gives us a special opportunity to truly focus on the environment, being mindful of our consumption should be a year-round endeavor. This is why so many of us have made the switch to sustainable clothing. Although fast fashion isn’t entirely faux pas yet, opting to buy thrifted...
ENVIRONMENT
Supreme Adds 8 New Graphic Tees To Its Catalog

Supreme has unveiled a brand new range of T-shirts for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Standouts in the launch include the piece featuring rapper Lil’ Kim‘s iconic promotional poster of her wearing a leopard print bikini and matching feather-trimmed robe. “To Supreme, Love Lil’ Kim Queen Bee,” has also been printed onto the design in the front, while the back comes with the phrase “Hot Dam Ho, Here We Go Again” from Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm” remix. Elsewhere, a white tee, which also comes in gray, sports a reworked version of Supreme’s signature red logo box. Another simple style boasts “Still Talking $#@*!” over “Supreme New York.”
APPAREL
This Nike Dunk Low Is Covered in Teal "Snakeskin"

After unveiling its “Green Apple” iteration last week, Nike is back with another striking Dunk Low dubbed “Snakeskin.”. As its name suggests, the upcoming silhouette features teal-toned snakeskin overlays on the white leather base uppers. Meanwhile, the Swooshes, tongue tag branding and “NIKE” hits on the heels are dressed in rose pink. The teal lacing system, white midsoles and pink outsoles round off the footwear style. Take an on-foot look at the new design above.
SHOPPING
Veilance Drops SS22 Womenswear Collection

After dropping its debut womenswear collection for Fall/Winter 2021, Arc’teryx‘s Veilance is back with a new lineup for Spring/Summer 2022. Led by creative director Taka Kasuga, the label introduces its first-ever pieces for the warmer seasons. Maintaining the line’s minimalist aesthetic, the collection features a “Black,” “Crater” and “Lilac Sky” color palette across 15 items.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

Collaborations dominate this week’s sneaker release calendar with UNION LOS ANGELES and Jordan Brand linking for two AJ2 colorways, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance continuing their partnership with a buttercream 550 and Polaroid putting their spin on a Nike SB Dunk Low. Look out for the ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus...
APPAREL
Here's What the adidas x Balenciaga Triple-S Could Look Like

Rumors about an adidas x Balenciaga Triple-S surfaced last month. Now, Sneaker Bar Detroit has shared a closer look at the collab, suggesting the silhouette might drop soon. While these aren’t official images from adidas or Balenciaga, the upcoming sneaker will potentially come in white leather with black accents throughout. The sportswear brand’s signature Three Stripes can be found on the lateral next to the fashion house’s logo. Elsewhere, the lacing system arrives with mini Three Stripes, while the tongue tabs and heels don co-branding. The white and gray midsoles, as well as the wearer’s shoe size on the toe round off the footwear style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Kourtney Kardashian Brings Flowers to Her Spring Manicure

Since her love affair began with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian has been on a rocker-chic roll. Lately, the reality TV star has been channeling her edgier side. From sporting a black French tips at this year’s Oscars, to wearing chrome silver nails that match Barker’s tooth gems, she hasn’t missed a beat. Her latest manicure, however, features a dainty, spring-ready design that’s starkly different from her recent nail art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Keep Your Favorite BTS Member in Your Pocket With This Tamagotchi

HYBE Corporation has joined forces with Bandai to release a range of TinyTAN Tamagotchis that house BTS‘ seven members. Marking the duo’s second collaboration, the ’00s device is updated in purple and red versions. The game includes pixelated versions of each K-pop star, which users can control to participate in dancing games while feeding them to keep them alive. In true Korean style, the avatars can also go to the sauna. The characters are highlighted with each member’s signature style, with Jin wearing a headband and Jungkook in a bucket hat.
ELECTRONICS
Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces in "Black"

Shortly after last week’s first look of the Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fossil,” images of “Black” have now surfaced on the internet. The upcoming silhouette’s upper is crafted from premium black leather. Adding a touch of texture is the Swoosh featuring a snakeskin pattern and the “S” perforation on the toebox. Elsewhere, the ankle straps are embroidered with “STUSSY” in gold, while the “S” hit on the heel is decorated with jewels. The white midsoles with contrasting “AIR” branding and black outsoles round off the kicks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gucci Reimagines The Diana and Bamboo Handbags

The lines between art and fashion have always been blurred and Gucci takes it one step further with the reinterpretation of the iconic Diana and Bamboo handbags. Enlisting the help of six different international artists, the timeless accessories take on an entirely new life as they are reinvisioned through a fresh lens.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lil' Kim's Camouflaged Hair Further Proves She's the Queen of Setting Trends

Lil’ Kim will forever be a trendsetter, and her latest hairstyle is a testament to that. The rapper matched her hair to her outfit, giving camouflage a new meaning. “Gametime,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her concert look, which she got help putting together. “When you let your sister who is high as f–k help you get dressed … Can you spot it?” Lil’ Kim’s fit consisted of camouflage and earthy tones, which she applied to her half-up, half-down hair.
CELEBRITIES
Gucci Beauty Adds New Liquid Matte Lipsticks and Eyeliner to Its Catalog

Gucci Beauty has unveiled new makeup products for spring: the Rouge À Lèvres Liquide Mat and Stylo Définition L’Obscur. The former is a collection of liquid matte lipsticks available in nine rich shades inspired by sunset skies. The lippie’s formula is infused with black rose oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, as well as boasts a weightless texture. Meanwhile, the waterproof black felt-tip ink liner lasts up to 18 hours and creates an intense satin finish. You can use the eyeliner on its own or elevate your eyeshadow creation with a striking winged look.
MAKEUP

