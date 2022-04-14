Dover Street Market x New Balance Drop Collaborative 991 Sneaker

Rumors about an adidas x Balenciaga Triple-S surfaced last month. Now, Sneaker Bar Detroit has shared a closer look at the collab, suggesting the silhouette might drop soon. While these aren’t official images from adidas or Balenciaga, the upcoming sneaker will potentially come in white leather with black accents throughout. The sportswear brand’s signature Three Stripes can be found on the lateral next to the fashion house’s logo. Elsewhere, the lacing system arrives with mini Three Stripes, while the tongue tabs and heels don co-branding. The white and gray midsoles, as well as the wearer’s shoe size on the toe round off the footwear style.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO