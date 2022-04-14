ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Dover Street Market x New Balance Drop Collaborative 991 Sneaker

By HB Team
Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor its latest collaboration, New Balance has joined forces with Dover Street Market, celebrating its 40-year milestone of manufacturing in the U.K. Together, the duo has reworked the 991 sneaker,...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

6 Sustainable Indie Fashion Brands To Support All Year Round

While Earth Month gives us a special opportunity to truly focus on the environment, being mindful of our consumption should be a year-round endeavor. This is why so many of us have made the switch to sustainable clothing. Although fast fashion isn’t entirely faux pas yet, opting to buy thrifted...
ENVIRONMENT
GeekyGadgets

Omega X Swatch collaboration unveils new MoonSwatch

Omega and Swatch have teamed up on a new collaboration, the two companies are launching the Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch. The Omega X Swatch takes its design for the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, the watch will be available in a range of colors and finishes in select swatch stores. These playful...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

SAYE Drops "Polar Cactus" Iteration of Vegan Modelo '89 Sneaker

SAYE is launching a new iteration of the Modelo ‘89, dubbed “Polar Cactus.”. The shoe’s upper is similar to the original in that the canvas is enveloped in 100% plant-based recycled material. The silhouette is doused in an off-white hue, featuring intricate stitching on the heels, overlays and midsoles. Branding is embroidered onto the pull tabs and diagonally below the vamp. Elsewhere, a green stripe extends from the pull tab and stops just before the toe boxes. Made of recycled cactus, the resulting product is also crafted with the help of mature leaves, in collaboration with Desserto Mexico. SAYE will plant two trees for every pair purchased.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Givenchy Drops Monumental Mallow Sneaker in Futuristic Silver Colorway

Givenchy‘s Monumental Mallow sneakers, which were released in bold red iterations last month for Valentine’s Day, have returned in two new colorways for the spring season. This time around, the kicks arrive in a reflective silver colorway, in addition to a worn-out beige rubber iteration. Both shoes are...
APPAREL
Fast Company

These new sneakers are fully compostable, including the soles

The soles on a new pair of sneakers from a startup called Blueview look like they’re made from ordinary polyurethane foam. But the material, which took more than six years to develop, is partly algae-based, unlike the typical foam made from fossil fuels. The shoe’s upper uses what the company says is the first 3D-knit sneaker material made only from plants. And when the sneakers wear out, they’ve been proven to fully biodegrade in a backyard compost bin, or even in the ocean.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hypebae

Melitta Baumeister's FW22 Collection Is Not About Fashion

German born and NYC-based designer, Melitta Baumeister created her subversive Fall/Winter 2022 collection as a method of returning to her new normal, post-pandemic. At the start of the pandemic, the world was obsessed with returning back to normal. That was until it became clear that the usual norms were not functional, and probably never were. Baumeister communicated in her press release for the collection that these designs were about “getting in contact again, about communicating with each other,” after two years of quarantine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Lack of Color Drops New Collaboration With Model Jordan Barrett

Growing up on the East Coast of Australia together, Lack of Color co-founder Tess Corvaia and model Jordan Barrett, or @iblamejordan as he’s known on Instagram, channeled their friendship into a collaboration, launching a collection of versatile headwear. Worn by Gigi Hadid, the cult-favorite hat brand is famous for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following the release of its Nate Lowman range, Supreme is now readying the release of its latest collaboration with The North Face. Coming together once again, the New York imprint and outdoor-wear specialist have put together a selection of functional offerings accented by 3M detailing. The Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 collection is comprised of a Baltoro Jacket, Mountain Pro Jacket, Base Layer Long Sleeve Top, Sketch Short Sleeve Top, Mountain Pant, Chugach 16 Backpack and Smith Squad MAG™ Goggles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

Collaborations dominate this week’s sneaker release calendar with UNION LOS ANGELES and Jordan Brand linking for two AJ2 colorways, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance continuing their partnership with a buttercream 550 and Polaroid putting their spin on a Nike SB Dunk Low. Look out for the ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus...
APPAREL
Hypebae

This Nike Dunk Low Is Covered in Teal "Snakeskin"

After unveiling its “Green Apple” iteration last week, Nike is back with another striking Dunk Low dubbed “Snakeskin.”. As its name suggests, the upcoming silhouette features teal-toned snakeskin overlays on the white leather base uppers. Meanwhile, the Swooshes, tongue tag branding and “NIKE” hits on the heels are dressed in rose pink. The teal lacing system, white midsoles and pink outsoles round off the footwear style. Take an on-foot look at the new design above.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Here's What the adidas x Balenciaga Triple-S Could Look Like

Rumors about an adidas x Balenciaga Triple-S surfaced last month. Now, Sneaker Bar Detroit has shared a closer look at the collab, suggesting the silhouette might drop soon. While these aren’t official images from adidas or Balenciaga, the upcoming sneaker will potentially come in white leather with black accents throughout. The sportswear brand’s signature Three Stripes can be found on the lateral next to the fashion house’s logo. Elsewhere, the lacing system arrives with mini Three Stripes, while the tongue tabs and heels don co-branding. The white and gray midsoles, as well as the wearer’s shoe size on the toe round off the footwear style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Martine Ali Designs Jewelry Collection With Aleali May

Aleali May has joined forces with jewelry designer Martine Ali to design a special-edition collection of accessories. The partnership marks the duo’s second release together, following their first team-up back in March 2020. Dubbed “AMxMA,” the range was first revealed earlier this month at a Fred Segal event in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Here's What Nike SB's 4/20 Dunk Low Looks Like On Foot

Nike is set to release the SB Dunk Low “Green Apple” in celebration of this year’s 4/20 cannabis holiday. Following the brand’s product images earlier this month, @yankeekicks on Instagram has now revealed an on-foot look of the upcoming silhouette. The sneaker’s upper is crafted from white tumbled leather and is accentuated with lime green suede overlays. Darker green tones take over the Swooshes, tongue tabs and “NIKE”-embroidered heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Veilance Drops SS22 Womenswear Collection

After dropping its debut womenswear collection for Fall/Winter 2021, Arc’teryx‘s Veilance is back with a new lineup for Spring/Summer 2022. Led by creative director Taka Kasuga, the label introduces its first-ever pieces for the warmer seasons. Maintaining the line’s minimalist aesthetic, the collection features a “Black,” “Crater” and “Lilac Sky” color palette across 15 items.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Justin Bieber x Vespa Unveil Long-Awaited Collab

Following a teaser in late 2021, Justin Bieber and Vespa have finally revealed their anticipated collaboration. The luxury Italian scooter brand, known for its previous fashion partnerships with Sean Wotherspoon, Giorgio Armani and Christian Dior, has tapped the Canadian singer to create a monochromatic white version of the Vespa Sprint. Every detail from the saddles to the grips is splashed in white to represent the values that both Bieber and Vespa share.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Suit up With PANGAIA's New "Tailoring" Collection

Following its activewear line, PANGAIA has expanded its offerings with a new “Tailoring” collection. Arriving in “Sakura Pink,” “Pistachio” and “Black,” the matching oversized jacket and trousers are crafted from 100% organic cotton. The outerwear piece is lined with cupro — a regenerated cellulose material made of cotton waste — and boasts a ’90s-inspired silhouette with defined shoulders, notched lapels and concealed button plackets. Meanwhile, the bottoms sport a semi-high waist fit and a single pleat design.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces in "Black"

Shortly after last week’s first look of the Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fossil,” images of “Black” have now surfaced on the internet. The upcoming silhouette’s upper is crafted from premium black leather. Adding a touch of texture is the Swoosh featuring a snakeskin pattern and the “S” perforation on the toebox. Elsewhere, the ankle straps are embroidered with “STUSSY” in gold, while the “S” hit on the heel is decorated with jewels. The white midsoles with contrasting “AIR” branding and black outsoles round off the kicks.
