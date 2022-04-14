Dover Street Market x New Balance Drop Collaborative 991 Sneaker

SAYE is launching a new iteration of the Modelo ‘89, dubbed “Polar Cactus.”. The shoe’s upper is similar to the original in that the canvas is enveloped in 100% plant-based recycled material. The silhouette is doused in an off-white hue, featuring intricate stitching on the heels, overlays and midsoles. Branding is embroidered onto the pull tabs and diagonally below the vamp. Elsewhere, a green stripe extends from the pull tab and stops just before the toe boxes. Made of recycled cactus, the resulting product is also crafted with the help of mature leaves, in collaboration with Desserto Mexico. SAYE will plant two trees for every pair purchased.
