Groundbreaking for new KCFR station today in Cd'A

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local industrial developer is tired of the growing homelessness issue in his hometown, so he decided to become part of the solution. Larry Stone owns industrial properties and warehouses all over the West Coast, but his roots are in Spokane. It’s a city he loves but one he doesn’t think is heading in the right direction. He produced the documentary “Curing Spokane” back in 2019 about crime issues and possible solutions for the city to address the concerns. You can see that documentary HERE.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO