Kootenai County, ID

Groundbreaking for new KCFR station today in Cd'A

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

The public is invited to join Kootenai County Fire and Rescue today to celebrate as...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Making connections

COEUR d’ALENE — Juanita Gonzalez of Blackfoot and Laura Gramirez of Idaho Falls didn’t plan to attend the Coeur d'Alene Regional Business Fair on Wednesday. They were just passing by the bay room doors leading to it at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. But greeters were friendly,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Public safety open house is April 23

The community is invited to a public safety open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 in the Silver Lake Mall. Meet local heroes from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Timberlake Fire Protection District and Northern Lakes Fire Protection District. Guests will enjoy a free barbecue. The family-friendly...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Fire causes significant damage to Spokane apartment complex

SPOKANE, Wash — A fire at an apartment complex on Spokane’s lower South Hill caused significant damage on Thursday morning. The Red Cross said seven people have been displaced by the fire. Spokane firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 1823 West 7th Avenue around 9:50 a.m....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Curing Spokane’ producer purchases warehouse for city’s newest homeless shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local industrial developer is tired of the growing homelessness issue in his hometown, so he decided to become part of the solution. Larry Stone owns industrial properties and warehouses all over the West Coast, but his roots are in Spokane. It’s a city he loves but one he doesn’t think is heading in the right direction. He produced the documentary “Curing Spokane” back in 2019 about crime issues and possible solutions for the city to address the concerns. You can see that documentary HERE.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Crane becomes impaled on Pocatello railroad bridge

POCATELLO — A crane being transported by a flat-bed semi became impaled on a railroad bridge late Thursday afternoon, causing police to partially shut down a busy Pocatello road. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the semi traveling southbound on Garrett Way attempted to go under the railroad bridge just south of the Garrett Way-North Main Street intersection. The crane was too tall to clear the railroad bridge and...
POCATELLO, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Wanted: Hayden mayor

HAYDEN — The city of Hayden announced it will accept applications for interim mayor until 5 p.m. April 25, although it remains unclear how an applicant will be selected to fill the position. The Hayden City Council decided in March to open the interim mayoral search to members of...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Optional Forms struggle looks dead

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County voters likely won’t get the final say in whether the county’s administrative structure changes, after the Optional Forms of Government Study commission rescinded its original recommendation. Commissioner Bill Brooks said he believes Tuesday’s reversal is politically motivated and part of a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Our Gem: Does flushing your toilet protect our lake?

Does flushing your toilet protect our lake? If you live in the city of Coeur d’Alene, you bet it does! In ways that might not be immediately obvious. Wastewater from your house, that is the water that goes down your drain from your shower, washing machine, dishwasher, sinks, and yes, your toilets, eventually ends up at the Coeur d’Alene Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility. It is here where all the solids are removed from the wastewater.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Snow Surprise

COEUR d’ALENE — Joseph Molina was bundled up as he walked to North Idaho College Friday morning, with snow on the ground and more falling. As he neared the Edminster Student Union Building, he stopped and smiled. Snow blanketed the ground, cars, benches and trees. “This shouldn’t be...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WEHT/WTVW

Corydon Fire and Rescue dedicate new firetruck

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) – Corydon Fire and Rescue got a brand new fire truck Saturday and dedicated it to all past and present members. A dedication ceremony was held to bless tanker #565. The public was invited to celebrate the new truck and enjoy some cake. A special plaque was made to remember the dedication. […]
CORYDON, KY
The Oak Ridger

Council to discuss Tracy Lane parking issues

At an upcoming work session, Oak Ridge City Council and staff will discuss parking issues on Tracy Lane. The work session is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Municipal Building Courtroom. While the meeting will be open to the public, there is no time set aside for citizen comments because it is a work session.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jail staff getting a raise

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a raise for detention deputies at the county jail. Sheriff Bob Norris said it’s not enough to solve the staffing problems. Beginning next pay period, detention deputies will receive a raise of $2.06 per hour.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden starts work on first roundabout

Hayden is installing its first roundabout, and city officials are asking for drivers' patience during construction. Work began Monday at the Honeysuckle Avenue and Fourth Street intersection to address safety and traffic issues. The intersection will be closed April 25 through the end of June because of the complicated nature...
HAYDEN, ID

Community Policy