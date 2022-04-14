ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Post Malone To Release New Album In May

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Post Malone will return this summer. On Wednesday afternoon, his co-manager, Dre London, revealed that Post Malone’s next full-length project will drop in May. “Post Malone album coming next month,” he wrote. He has not shared a track list for the project,...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Coi Leray Reveals Artwork & Release Date for Debut Album ‘TRENDSETTER’

Coi Leray has been building towards her debut album TRENDSETTER for a while. The female rapper recently released her big single ‘Blick Blick‘ with Nicki Minaj along with a music video which has gotten off to a good start everywhere. Today, Coi has revealed the striking artwork for the album as well as the release date: April 8th.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Playboi Carti Speaks on His Upcoming Album, New Record Label and Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti opened up about his upcoming fourth studio album, Opium record label and friendship with Lil Uzi Vert for the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine. The Fairburn, Georgia-raised rapper revealed that his Whole Lotta Red followup was almost named Music because of his mindset. “Music because that’s all it is at this point,” he said, also explaining the difference between his last three albums and the new record. “Yeah, then it’s that. Like I said, it’s music. That’s what it’s for so everybody can just… I got a lot of people that I got to take care of so I’m here, forever. So, the music that I’m making is forever. I’ve been listening to Mayhem, The Weeknd, a lot of old Atlanta shit, ratchet shit. Do you think sometimes I need to dumb it down? Do people think I’m too ahead? Because sometimes I feel like dumbing it down makes more money.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
defpen

Coi Leray Recruits Nicki Minaj, H.E.R, Mustard And More For ‘Trendsetter’

Coi Leray has delivered her highly-anticipated album, Trendsetter. Led by the release of “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj, Leray’s debut studio LP is the body of work that will set the tone for the early portion of what could be a lengthy career. Having grown up in and around the industry, the New Jersey native understands the weight of the moment, but she is confident that it will put her in a position to stand out from her peers.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Becomes His First Solo No. 1 Album

Lil Durk is on top of the charts. The Chicago legend’s 7220 album has taken pole position on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper’s first solo No. 1. Billboard notes Durkio’s album moved 120,500 equivalent album units in its first week. Of that number, streaming equivalent units make up 117,500 from a strong 164.81 million on-demand streams. An additional 2,500 came from album sales. TEA units totaled 500. 7220 is the fifth top-five album for Durk and is the third-largest debut for an album this year only trailing Gunna’s DS4Ever (150,300) and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (148,000).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Trina Recruits Latto for New Song “Clap”

Trina has returned with “Clap,” her energetic new collaboration with Latto. The follow-up to Trina’s 2021 single “Receipts,” the lively track sees the two rappers laying out what it takes to impress them. With thoroughly modern production also referencing more old-school sonics, it’s the perfect set dressing for a song between a hip-hop veteran and a rapidly ascending young star.
MUSIC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy