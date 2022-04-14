Post Malone To Release New Album In May

Playboi Carti opened up about his upcoming fourth studio album, Opium record label and friendship with Lil Uzi Vert for the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine. The Fairburn, Georgia-raised rapper revealed that his Whole Lotta Red followup was almost named Music because of his mindset. “Music because that’s all it is at this point,” he said, also explaining the difference between his last three albums and the new record. “Yeah, then it’s that. Like I said, it’s music. That’s what it’s for so everybody can just… I got a lot of people that I got to take care of so I’m here, forever. So, the music that I’m making is forever. I’ve been listening to Mayhem, The Weeknd, a lot of old Atlanta shit, ratchet shit. Do you think sometimes I need to dumb it down? Do people think I’m too ahead? Because sometimes I feel like dumbing it down makes more money.”

