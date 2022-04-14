ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish and Game dispatches five wild elk that entered a domestic elk farm

By None
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Idaho Fish and Game staff dispatched five wild elk on Tuesday at a domestic elk farm in the Garden Valley area after the wild elk had entered the facility through an open gate in early...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Jackson Hole Radio

Elk feeding ends in Jackson Hole

Yesterday was the last day of supplemental feeding at the National Elk Refuge in 2022. As part of the feeding reduction Step-down Plan developed in 2019, the Refuge is ending feeding approximately 2 weeks earlier than would have been the case under comparable conditions in the past. In order to estimate a feeding end date that is 2 weeks early, Senior Wildlife Biologist Eric Cole said he compared long-term snowpack depth measurements in mid-March to when the Refuge ended feeding in previous years and used this information to predict a feeding end date.
JACKSON, WY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Be Beary careful

Idaho provides hunters the opportunity to hunt black bears during the spring so you don’t have to wait until fall to start big game hunting. All you need is a 2022 hunting license and bear tag. People typically hunt bears by pursuing them with hounds, baiting them or spotting and stalking.
IDAHO STATE
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Deer Jumping To Their Deaths From An Overpass In Elk County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest. People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping. PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.
ELK COUNTY, PA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcoming a wet, cold spring

COEUR d’ALENE — Cold and wet is not the spring forecast anyone wants to hear, but for North Idaho, it’s just what the doctor ordered. “It will likely remove some of the drought status we have in this area,” said Peter Youngblood, hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey Office.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

My Garden Path: Happy Easter to one and all

Happy Easter everyone! At last, we can truly say that spring is here. The days are getting longer and (hopefully) getting warmer. Most of us gardeners have more work staring us in the face than we can count. First of all was (is) the cleanup. Raking up all the debris collected from last fall and over winter is a lot of work. Hopefully, most of that is behind you by now.
GARDENING
Coeur d'Alene Press

Today's Ghastly Groaner

Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
ANIMALS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Our Gem: Does flushing your toilet protect our lake?

Does flushing your toilet protect our lake? If you live in the city of Coeur d’Alene, you bet it does! In ways that might not be immediately obvious. Wastewater from your house, that is the water that goes down your drain from your shower, washing machine, dishwasher, sinks, and yes, your toilets, eventually ends up at the Coeur d’Alene Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility. It is here where all the solids are removed from the wastewater.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Optional Forms struggle looks dead

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County voters likely won’t get the final say in whether the county’s administrative structure changes, after the Optional Forms of Government Study commission rescinded its original recommendation. Commissioner Bill Brooks said he believes Tuesday’s reversal is politically motivated and part of a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Out of hibernation

A unique men's boutique called The Bear Cave has opened in the lower level of 414-B Sherman Ave. Its locally sourced products that appeal to the masculine side include heirloom knives, fountain pens, EDC gear, handmade leather goods, upscale barware, beard and shaving supplies, handmade soaps, beard oils, colognes, vintage flannels, leather jackets and chain saw carvings of bears. The store has a lounge and pool table.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Peggy Lee Neff, 76

Peggy Lee Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2022, in her home of 47 years in Athol, Idaho. Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Clarence and Bonnie Taylor, in El Centro, Calif. She was the oldest of five children, including Clarence Jr. “Butch,” Donna, Kathy and Gary. The Taylor family moved several times during Peggy’s childhood, including to one of her favorite places, Meredith, N.H., where she grew up with many extended family members, including her beloved aunt Sylvia. She also spent much of her teen years in Paradise, Calif., where she graduated from high school in 1963 and met her future husband, Larry Neff. In 1967, Larry and Peggy married and lived throughout the West but settled in Athol, Idaho in 1975.
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Main Street: The bad, good and great news about litter

The bad news ... the litter on I-90 between Coeur d’Alene and the Washington state line is as much of an eyesore as ever. The good news is good people have been volunteering to make a difference with picking it up. The really great news is the Idaho Transportation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tribute to Romer Brown

A few weeks ago I attended the funeral of a man I barely knew, and had not seen in two years. And yet Romer had deeply touched me. How can this be?. I met Romer Brown at a Gentle Yoga class at the Kroc in the fall of 2018. I had recently moved to CDA from California, and was definitely not feeling “at home.” I felt like a stranger. No familiar faces to be seen anywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: North Place in your face!

One could argue that Neighborhood of the Week favors the real estate activity in Post Falls more than other locations. So does NOW (that’s shorthand for Neighborhood of the Week, for cool people only) have an anti-Coeur d’Alene bent? A rebellion against Rathdrum, perhaps?. No way. In the...
POST FALLS, ID

