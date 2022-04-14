ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After decades as the voice of Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright is telling her own story

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBart Simpson is one of the world's most recognizable characters, and Nancy Cartwright is responsible for that mischievous voice that told the world to "eat my shorts." Now Cartwright — an Ohio native...

