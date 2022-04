McDonald's announced an "unexpected Szechuan Sauce drop" bringing back the fan-favorite dipping sauce for a limited time. Beginning March 31, the savory and slightly sweet sauce will be available nationwide exclusively on the McDonald's App "for just a few days," and while supplies last, McDonald's said Monday. The "iconic" Szechuan Sauce, which is served in limited-edition packaging with five different golden foil designs, will be available for free as a Chicken McNuggets dipping sauce option. Customers can also purchase up to five of the sauces a la carte exclusively on the app.

RESTAURANTS ・ 27 DAYS AGO