ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts of 4 inches. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and falling snow can lower visibilities to less than 1 mile at times. Rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast. Some locations south and east of the tri-cities may not transition to snow until near dawn.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Nws#Wind Gust#Iowa#Wisconsin#Weather#Wind Advisory#Vernon Wind
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Grant, Natchitoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Grant; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING High winds across the area today are starting to diminish as sunset approaches. Therefore, the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities for brief periods of time.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CDT. Target Area: Juneau The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse zones. Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...flooding is possible. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Yellow River at Necedah. * WHEN...From late Friday night to early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT/2 AM MDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western and portions of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT/2 AM MDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured objects will be blown around.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Wayne; Williamson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon and early evening rain and snow showers may dramatically lower visibilities and bring a quick gust of over 55 mph.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Day, Marshall, Brown and Grant Counties. In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected in areas with adequately dry vegetation and fuels.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy