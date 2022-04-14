ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“That’s how you celebrate Pat Beverley” CJ McCollum’s epic celebration after Pelicans play-in victory sends NBA fans into frenzy

By Shailesh Singh
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when modern-day NBA fans saw veteran guard Patrick Beverley lose all senses while celebrating his team’s victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in contest, CJ McCollum has delivered ‘the most sophisticated way’ for the same. To those who are not aware, the former Trail blazer led the way...

firstsportz.com

WAFB

Clippers will be without Paul George against Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Los Angeles Clippers will host the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament Friday night. The winner will claim the eighth seed in the Wester Conference Playoffs. The Pelicans (36-46, ninth in the Western Conference) are coming off of...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Atlanta Hawks cruise past Charlotte Hornets to set up Eastern Conference play-in clash with Cleveland Cavaliers, while New Orleans Pelicans beat San Antonio Spurs for LA Clippers showdown

The NBA post-season continued on Wednesday night as the first of the final eliminators in the Eastern and Western Conferences took place via the play-ins. Out East, the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks hosted the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets for the right to travel to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the battle for the eighth seed. Out West, No 9 seed New Orleans Pelicans hosted No 10 seed San Antonio Spurs for the right to face the LA Clippers for the final play-off spot.
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He Would Accept A Trade If The Trail Blazers Decided To Move Him: "I'm Not Going To Fight Them On Wanting To Trade Me."

Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
CBS LA

Clippers playoff dreams dashed after loss to Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs after their loss, 105-101 to the New Orlean Pelicans in the play-in tournament. This is the first time since the Pelicans have made the playoffs since 2018.   Star Paul George was sidelined last minute after he was placed in COVID health and safety protocols. In George's absence, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. took on most of the offensive load scoring 27 points each. Jackson added eight assists to his stat line while Morris was able to grab nine boards.Norman Powell and Robert Covington added 17 and 14 points off the bench, respectively.Entering the second half the Clippers rallied back from a 16-point deficit, outscoring the Pelicans 38-18 in the third quarter. However, their offense stalled out in the fourth scoring only 17 points compared to New Orleans's 31. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring making 14 out of his 21 attempts for 30 points. CJ McCollum added 19 points but had a rough time finding the bottom of the basket making only 1 of 7 three-pointers and shot 9 for 24 overall.Both Larry Nance Jr. and rookie Trey Murphy III added 14 points off the bench.
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
